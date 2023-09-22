What causes airport arrival delays? Behind the scenes at Auckland Airport

Regional commissioner at the Ministry for Primary Industries Michael Inglish explains how passengers can quicken their entry into New Zealand.

If you’re listing your favourite ways to spend time, queueing at the airport after a long flight probably won’t make the cut.

After Auckland Airport was hit with major delays for international arriving passengers – with some taking almost two hours to be processed on Sunday – Stuff was given an exclusive walkthrough behind the scenes – through customs, baggage claim and biosecurity checks - for a rundown on how it all works, and what can happen to delay your bleary-eyed arrival to the glass doors of freedom on the other side.

The word “complex” was said a lot. So was a reference to the airport running like an “orchestra”, that – when all goes to plan – works well, said operations chief, Chloe Surridge.

What was Sunday all about anyway?

Eight flights landed off-schedule on Sunday afternoon. So there were, “significantly more travellers” than the system was, “geared up to manage”, said customer chief Scott Tasker.

Airports globally have “slot controls” to make sure arrivals run smoothly. Auckland Airport’s “slot constraint” is based on how many passengers can arrive and pass through immigration every hour. To “comfortably manage” its arrivals, they can take 2150 international arriving passengers an hour.

On Sunday, they had “well over” 3000.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Inglis, Regional commissioner at Ministry for Primary Industries, and Anthony Davis, acting group manager of border operations.

Regional commissioner at Ministry for Primary Industries, Michael Inglis, had biosecurity staff out with sickness on Sunday, too, and some of those off schedule flights were what were deemed “high intervention” flights for MPI.

Sickness aside, Surridge said there was a “big ramp up” of airline, border agency and ground handler hires last year with around 1300 last year. This year there have been 700.

“It’s still ongoing, we still need great people.”

A butterfly effect

While no airport expects to have all flights running perfectly on-schedule, they tend to have a “knock on effect”, says Anthony Davis, acting group manager of border operations.

Whether it’s weather-related, passengers not being ready with their immigration forms causing a minor delay behind them, or a major traffic incident causing late passengers and delayed flights.

“If those aircraft are late leaving, they’ll never catch up in that 24-hour cycle. All because someone’s dinged their car into a truck 10km down the road.”

So what happens when my plane lands?

When an international plane lands they often comission their own ground handling agent, who do everything from getting the bags, dealing with check ins and setting up the plane for passengers to embark.

Air New Zealand, Swiss and Menzies are the ground handlers in New Zealand, and – again – if more flights are landing or unexpected sickness hits staff, that can cause delays.

Once off the plane, you’ll see signposted bins – that’s where you want to dump that banana you forgot you packed in your backpack, or any other items that can’t come through.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Declaring anything you’re unsure about will help streamline the process from plane to land.

How about baggage claim?

The airport has six carrousels, although one is being maintained at the moment, so there’s less capacity than usual.

Globally, baggage claim is a “very manual system”, says Tasker. They get bags from the plane to the conveyor belt, “as quickly as possible”, but the speed can also depend of the ground handling resources on the day.

“We have to be very careful how we induct those staff ... but that part of the system is working pretty well now.”

NZ’s ‘friendly’ customs team

Customs staff are often referred to as much friendlier than some other countries, said Davis who admits his staff will sometimes take a moment to recommend tourist spots if asked or give them tips.

When it comes to staffing levels, though, they’re doing “pretty good”. That’s helped by a lot of the work being done by e-gates.

“If you have technical issues, that can impact us, but these guys don’t phone in sick. We’re really lucky like that.”

There’s that “complex” system again, though. One displaced cog can have an effect on everything else, like on Sunday, where an influx of arrivals caused major backlog through customs.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Stuff was shown through during a quiet period, but off-schedule flights can cause major delays at the airport.

Then there’s another queue with biosecurity?

This is vital in NZ, said Inglis, because anything like fruit fly or foot and mouth disease slipping through would be “catastrophic”.

Some flights are prone to causing more delays that others, because they’re higher risk. Flights from Pacific Islands, Asia and India often come with a lot of food, and Australia has a fruit fly risk. There’s also foot and mouth risk from Indonesia.

They work their staffing numbers around high flight risk schedules and school holidays, as biosecurity in New Zealand checks, “every single passenger”. They’re also trialling a speedier biosecurity process on Friday for “low risk” passengers to get through queues faster.

If you’re travelling, the best way to streamline the process is to be prepared with documentation and passport, so you’re not scrambling to find it, said Davis.

From a biosecurity perspective, Inglis said people should let visiting friends and family know about Aotearoa risks and rules.

“If you’re unsure, declare it.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff From getting off the plane to walking through the glass doors on the other side, Stuff took a behind the scenes look at what causes delays.

What about school holidays?

There’s a major difference, says operations chief, Chloe Surridge, between unplanned busy periods and expected ones.

She assured Stuff everyone from customs and MPI to airlines and ground handlers started planning for staffing and flight schedules about six weeks out, although she says in aviation roles are pretty specialised, so it’s not, “just about having the bodies”.

On any given day, passengers can expect a busy airport around 5am, between 5pm and 7pm and again at around midnight.

Back to Sunday, I read people were desperate for the toilet - are there any nearby?

Yes, there are at least three blocks of toilets between getting off your flight and making it ground side. If you’re in a queue and desperate, check in with a staff member and let them know you don’t want to lose your place.