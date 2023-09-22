Airline review: Jetstar economy is fine – shame about the passengers

The flight

Jetstar Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, economy class, flight JQ62, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam to Sydney, Australia.

The 6853-kilometre flight is scheduled for departure at 10.35pm and to take 8 hours, 35 minutes. It should arrive at Sydney International around 10.10am.

We are delayed roughly 90 minutes all up, an hour in-terminal, 30 minutes waiting for our take-off slot. This service runs three times a week (and four times from Melbourne).

The loyalty scheme

Jetstar does not have its own. For $55, an annual Club Jetstar membership gives flyers early access to sales and other perks.

Carbon emissions

This flight generates 483 kilograms of CO2 per passenger. Jetstar offers the Qantas Group’s Fly Carbon Neutral option when booking.

Check-in

We arrived in plenty of time for our flight, to be met with a line snaking across the terminal. It took an hour to get to the counter, the main hold-up being some customers’ seriously large volume of check-in baggage.

The seat

Supplied Jetstar’s Dreamliner economy class has one of the smallest seats in the sky, but at 17 inches is “roomy enough”.

The Jetstar 787-8 has 21 seats in business and 314 seats in economy. I’m in 27C, an aisle seat that’s part of Jetstar’s Up Front selection. If you have a Starter Plus, Flex or Max bundle, you can select any standard seat as part of your fare, subject to availability. Up Front is what it says on the label – seats to the front of the aircraft, selectable at extra cost.

I find the seat roomy enough at 17 inches (43cm) wide and passably comfortable. In fact, I fall asleep with the seat back upright, pleasantly surprised when I realise that I can get some extra pitch – 30 inches (76cm) all up (although this still puts Jetstar among the tightest seats you’ll find on any international flight to Australia). It helps that on this almost-full flight, the middle seat in my row is empty, thanks to the buddy of the window seat occupant unable to take the trip.

Baggage

With an Economy Starter fare, no checked baggage is included. You can buy a 15-40kg baggage allowance. With a Plus, Max or Flex bundle, various levels of baggage are included with an option to buy more. Carry on is seven kilos across two items for me. Flex gives you 14.

Entertainment

There’s no wi-fi on this flight. Jetstar has small back-of-seat screens which are okay for watching a movie or TV show. However, the sound quality of the airline’s plug-in headset is predictably low, though they are surprisingly comfortable in-ear.

The suggestion is you bring your own to plug in. I only own wireless earbuds, so that counts my tech out, and I lose a lot of the dialogue in the party scenes of Don’t Worry Darling. There’s a good if small selection of movies and TV shows. I have entertainment included in my bundle, but otherwise you can watch a movie for $9 a pop.

Service

We are looked after by an efficient cohort of flight attendants, who are responsive to passenger needs. For instance, I report a mysteriously wet floor in one of the toilets and the flight attendant gets to cleaning the cubicle immediately and thoroughly.

There’s no sense of service being minimised because this is a low-cost airline. But passengers with out-of-line requests clearly test the patience – and take up the time – of the crew. Please, don’t ask a crew member to take your shoes off for you.

Food

Jetstar’s usual menu of soft drinks ($4), beers, mixers and wines ($10-12) is on offer with light meals and snacks such as toasties, party pies and Pringles. My ticket has a meal included – the butter chicken, which is $14 otherwise. It’s fresh and tastes all right, the rice fluffy, and plenty of chicken in the curry. It’s not memorable – at either end of the food spectrum – but it hits the spot. Water is freely available in the galley.

One more thing

Okay, two more things: flying low-cost does not give you permission to leave your manners in the terminal. Maintain a sense of respect for others and we’ll all have a better flight. Secondly, come prepared and you’ll definitely have a better flight. The number of people with no warm clothing or neck pillow on a night flight baffles me (Jetstar does not supply blankets or pillows). You wouldn’t go camping without a sleeping bag. Think accordingly.

The verdict

The flight is stress-free and the Dreamliner is a great plane to travel in. Based on this experience alone, I’d fly Jetstar to Vietnam again.

Our rating out of five

★★★★

The writer flew courtesy of Jetstar. See jetstar.com

