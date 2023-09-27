Air New Zealand launches baggage tracking service ahead of peak summer travel period

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport (first published in December 2022).

Air New Zealand customers are now able to track their luggage using the airline’s app, as airlines and airports prepare to avoid another ‘bagmageddon’ over the busy summer travel season.

The new feature, which has been trialled by 8000 customers, will enable both domestic and international travellers to track their bag’s journey from the bag drop to its (hopeful) arrival at its destination.

Mishandled baggage was a major issue last summer, with hundreds of lost and unclaimed bags piling up at Auckland Airport.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the feature was inspired by customer feedback.

“We’re always listening to our customers to understand how we can make their journey with us as smooth as possible,” she said. “We heard from them that being able to track their bags’ location would make their experience even more stress-free, so we quickly began making that customer request a reality.”

Geraghty said the feature had received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the customers who took part in the pilot, which launched in April. Twenty-five percent of domestic customers participated, and 5% of international customers.

Air New Zealand The new feature will let passengers know when their bags have been loaded onto the plane and arrive at their destination.

When a passenger uses the feature, a ‘check status’ button will appear on the flight details screen of the app when their luggage is scanned at the bag drop.

As the bag moves through the airport, onto the aircraft, and arrives at its destination, its owner will get an alert.

When a bag is loaded onto the aircraft, for example, the feature will say something like ‘Your bag has been loaded onto flight NZ535 to Christchurch’.

If a bag doesn’t arrive at its destination, the owner can select ‘My baggage hasn’t arrived’ and follow the steps to report it. Customers are also able to use the feature to report damaged bags.

“Customers can also submit a report via our website and receive updates on their claim status by email,” Geraghty said.