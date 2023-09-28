Auckland restaurant named among world's best fine dining establishments

If you're after a naughty night out, leave the diet behind and head here.

An Auckland restaurant has been named among the top 25 fine dining eateries in the world.

The Grove in St Patricks Square came in at number 11 on TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants list, based on traveller ratings and reviews.

Opened by Michael and Annette Dearth in 2004, The Grove offers degustation menus featuring seasonal modern New Zealand food. The restaurant, which has a 4.5 out of five rating on the site based on more than 1900 reviews, has received multiple accolades over the years, and played host to top Kiwi chefs such as Sid Sahrawat and Ben Bayly.

One recent reviewer said “intellectual combinations frequently let us down but not at “The Grove”. Fearlessly went with what was offered and relished everything served.”

Another described the food as “creative, exciting and interactive”, saying each dish showcased something he hadn’t seen before.

TripAdvisor awards ‘best of the best’ status to less than 1% of its eight million listings. To qualify, restaurants must garner a high volume of exceptional reviews over the 12-month evaluation period.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Grove in Auckland has once again made TripAdvisor's list of the best fine-dining restaurants in the world.

Michelin-starred Restaurant Bougainville in Amsterdam was said to be the world’s best fine dining establishment. Ise Sueyoshi in Nishiazabu, Japan came in second place, and was followed by The Old Stamp House Restaurant in Ambleside in the UK, Maison Medard in Boulleret, France, and Ristorante Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio, Italy.

The Grove topped the list of the best fine dining restaurants in New Zealand, and was followed by four other Auckland restaurants: Sails, Ahi and Sidart in the CBD, and Tantalus Estate Restaurant on Waiheke Island.

Queenstown restaurants Tatsumi and Jervois Steak House came in at number six and seven respectively, while Wellington’s Logan Brown placed eighth. Nelson’s Hopgood & Co and Queenstown’s The Bunker Restaurant rounded out the top 10.

In the ‘everyday eats’ category for New Zealand, El Mexicano Zapata Cantina in Rotorua was named number one, while Fogo Brazilian BBQ Experience and Blue Kanu in Queenstown placed second and third respectively.

To be eligible for the Travellers’ Choice awards, restaurants must have been listed on the site for at least 12 months and receive a threshold number of reviews within the evaluation period.

New Zealand’s best fine dining restaurants

Based on TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards

The Grove, Auckland Sails Restaurant, Auckland Ahi, Auckland Sidart, Auckland Tantalus Estate Restaurant, Auckland Tatsumi, Queenstown Jervois Steak House, Queenstown Logan Brown, Wellington Hopgoods & Co, Nelson The Bunker Restaurant, Queenstown

New Zealand’s top 10 everyday eats