Hump Ridge Track: New Zealand's next Great Walk delayed by a futher year

The 61-kilometre Hump Ridge Track offers views from sub-alpine tops and rugged coastline in southern Fiordland (video published October 2020).

The upgrade to the track set to become New Zealand’s next Great Walk has been delayed by another year as a result of storm damage and supply chain delays.

Fiordland’s Hump Ridge Track had been expected to become Aotearoa’s 13th Great Walk next month, but the Department of Conservation said it will now need until October 2024 to bring it up to standard.

Southern South Island director of operations Aaron Fleming said the project was more than half complete, “but there’s still a lot to do.

“All project partners have agreed more time is needed for construction, so the end date has been pushed out to October 2024.”

DOC first signalled the track would become New Zealand’s next Great Walk in 2019, but Covid lockdowns and supply chain issues pushed its completion back from October 2022 to October 2023.

Managed by the Tuatapere Hump Ridge Charitable Trust, the 61km loop, which takes about three days to complete, is already open to the public and will remain so while construction is underway, but helicopters and machinery will operate during this time.

Pamela Wade Boardwalks are a feature of the Hump Ridge Track.

DOC warned walkers to expect short delays of up to 30 minutes, “but this may vary”.

Fleming said three sections of the track have already been upgraded, with new steps added across rough terrain.

He said “significant headway” had been made on constructing the waharoa (gateway) to the track, and that DOC was working with mana whenua Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka and Rowallan Alton Inc to develop storytelling and interpretation panels.

“When the Hump Ridge track upgrade is finished it will be safer and more accessible to more people. Tricky gradients are being eased, boardwalks have been put in over mucky ground, sections of the track have been future proofed against climate change, and natural hazards and emergency alternative routes and new swing bridges are being constructed.”

Supplied The track was initially set to open in October 2022.

DOC describes New Zealand’s Great Walks as “premier tracks that pass through diverse and spectacular scenery”. The tracks must be accessible from major towns with good transport links and be well-formed and easy to follow.

The Hump Ridge Track offers beach, forest and mountain views from the sub-alpine Hump Ridge, with a highlight being a loop track at the top of the range with views stretching across southwest Fiordland, the Southern Ocean and Stewart Island.

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.