London parks charge visitors $300 for deckchair 'season ticket'

Relaxing in a deckchair and watching the world go by in one of London’s Royal Parks should surely be one of the simplest pleasures of the summer months.

But this year, some park visitors were surprised to find out exactly how much this would cost them.

The Royal Parks are charging visitors £150 (NZ$305) for a season ticket to rent a deckchair from March to October.

An image posted on social media of a green deckchair in Regents Park, London, showed that a “season ticket” for the chair would cost £150.

To hire it for even an hour would set a customer back by £3, or £11 for a full day.

The opening times for the deck chairs are listed as March to the end of October, weather permitting, and the chairs are available from 10am.

This price has risen since 2018, when one hour’s hire of the chairs cost £1.80 and a non-concession season ticket was priced at £120.

‘A rip off’

Now, outraged customers on social media said the prices were absurd, with one stating: “OK so genuinely does anybody pay for these? Every time I see someone sitting in them I assume they are stealing bum real estate.”

In response to the picture shared on social media, one person wrote: “Why not just install benches, like normal parks around the world?”

Another said: “Who the hell is going to pay £150 per year (well, for seven months of it) to have the right to sit in a deck chair? The rates that they charge in themselves are a rip off.”

However, some defended the price range.

One commenter said: “These are the poshest parks in the richest part of Central London. St James, Green Park, Kensington Gardens.

“The price seems reasonable to me. It’s like complaining about the price of a can of coke in the gardens of The Natural History Museum. Overruled.”