New Zealand named one of the world's best countries in prestigious travel awards

New Zealand has been named among the world’s best countries to visit in the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, with an Auckland hotel, Wairarapa luxury resort and the national carrier Air NZ also scoring special mentions.

New Zealand placed fifth in the countries category of the US-based luxury travel publication’s 36th annual rewards, which are based on half a million reader votes.

Aotearoa had a percentage score representing overall average satisfaction levels of 90.43, just shy of Japan’s 92.43, Italy’s 91.43, Greece’s 91.16 and Ireland’s 90.75.

The Park Hyatt in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter was the only New Zealand establishment to make the list of the top 50 hotels in the world, coming in at number 23.

Opened in 2021, the luxury hotel was described as “a glass palace beside Waitematā Harbour”, with among the most generous guest rooms in town, and “slick interiors by Conran and Partners London punctuated by traditional Māori art”.

“You could say that the new property is now duking it out with the Hotel Britomart (New Zealand’s first five Green Star Hotel) for the bragging rights to international jet set crowd,” the publication said.

Supplied/Supplied Wharekauhau Country Estate has been named among the world’s top 50 resorts.

Luxury Wairarapa lodge Wharekauhau Country Estate, where Prince William and Princess Kate recovered from jet lag ahead of their 2014 New Zealand tour, just made the list of the top 50 resorts in the world, coming in at number 46.

About a 90-minute drive from Wellington, Wharekauhau is set on a working sheep station above Palliser Bay, and promises the “ultimate high-end farm stay experience”.

“Edwardian cottage suites and villas with beamed ceilings, private kitchens, and fireplaces give it a luxe lodge feel, while heated indoor and outdoor pools, a spa and gym, and flatscreen TVs keep comfort top of mind,” the publication said.

CN Traveler also praised the property’s farm-to-table restaurant and activity options, which include horse riding, wine tasting, e-bike tours, archery and stargazing.

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, made the list of the best international airlines in the world, coming in at number 7 behind Singapore Airlines, Qatar, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific.

The publication said the Kiwi carrier offers ample legroom on its widebody planes, noting that the “Skycouch” can be booked by those willing to pay for extra room to stretch out.

“Business travelers on a budget can opt for a seat in the expanded premium economy section, and all classes get that famed New Zealand wine.”

New Zealand did not make an appearance in the list of the best cities, spas, airports and train trips in the world.