Revealed: These are the cool new features coming to Air NZ planes

This is the good, bad and ugly of what it's like to make Air NZ's top tier of frequent flyer.

Passengers can look forward to using their own headphones and wireless charging as Air New Zealand’s new jets begin arriving next year.

The airline has eight new 787 Dreamliners on order, which will feature a completely new cabin design.

Some of the most publicised features include the Skynest sleep pods and Sky Pantry snack bar, but there are a few other exciting developments that have flown under the radar.

No more wires

Gone are the days of the little packet of headphones that deliver average sound. The new in-flight entertainment screens will feature Bluetooth connectivity, which will allow a connection straight to your own wireless headphones. For anyone who owns a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, this will make your entertainment experience significantly better.

Air New Zealand/Supplied The new Premium Economy seats have more privacy.

It’s getting bigger

Not only will your sound be better, but your picture too. Currently, Air NZ’s Dreamliners offer a 9-inch screen in Economy, which is a little underwhelming.

The Emirates A380 is considered to have one of the best entertainment screens for Economy passengers, coming in 13.3-inches. However, the new Air NZ Dreamliners will match that, which will be a significant improvement for passengers. The screens in Premium Economy and Business Premier are also getting larger.

Air New Zealand/Supplied The new Economy seats have much bigger screens.

Better seats

Those travelling in Economy will also find more storage. Currently, passengers have a seat-back pocket. With the new design, there will be a new “amenity stowage area” next to their screen.

The Premium Economy experience will get even better. A spokesperson told Stuff Travel the seat is “designed around the concept of a cloak, to wrap around our customers.”

“To ensure reclining seats don’t impact the person behind them, the outer part of the seat is a hard back shell and will remain fixed, while the inside section reclines. Side wings on the seat will also improve privacy for passengers.”

The reading lights in the Premium and Business cabins are also being moved to seat level, to provide more direct light and so that it doesn’t impact the person sitting next to you.

Air New Zealand/Supplied The first new 787 is due next year.

Business gets better

Those lucky enough to be travelling in Business Premier will get a significantly upgraded seat, including more comfort and privacy. There will also be a new cubby stowage area with a built-in mirror. The airline explains, “there will also be much more surface area for passengers to put things on, along with a wireless charging pad to charge personal devices.”

The first new 787 Dreamliner is expected late next year. Air NZ will also be retrofitting the 14 Dreamliners already in its fleet with the new cabin design.