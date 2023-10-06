Watch: Cruise ship rescues man from capsized vessel south of Vanuatu

Australian solo rower Tom Robinson was rescued by the Pacific Explorer cruise ship. Video supplied by Fabio Lippo Boardmann.

Australian solo rower Tom Robinson is in “good health” after being rescued by the Pacific Explorer cruise ship this morning.

The Pacific Explorer was on a 9-day round-trip from Auckland, with 2000 guests onboard, when it responded to a call for assistance from the New Caledonia Marine Rescue Coordination Centre.

Robinson was attempting to become the youngest person ever to row across the Pacific Ocean when he got into trouble south of Vanuatu.

According to P&O Cruises Australia, who operate the Pacific Explorer, Robinson activated his distress beacon overnight after his vessel became damaged.

The crew rescued Robinson from his capsized vessel early this morning, and brought him onboard for medical care, fresh clothes and a hot meal.

Robinson was suffering from sunburn and dehydration but was otherwise in good health.

“I’d just like to say a huge thank you to all the crew on P&O Pacific Explorer whose seamanship and professionalism ensured a safe rescue,” Robinson said in a statement.

“Once aboard I was treated with the utmost courtesy and kindness by the medical staff. Many, many thanks to P&O for everything they have done for me.”

The rescue was coordinated by New Caledonia’s Marine Rescue Coordination Centre and a French navy aircraft also provided assistance in the search.

P&O Cruises Australia/Supplied Australian solo rower Tom Robinson was rescued by the Pacific Explorer cruise ship.

A P&O Cruises Australia spokesperson said it had a long-standing practice of assisting those in distress at sea.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our crew, led by Captain Alan Nixon, for their efforts to once again rescue a fellow mariner in distress, as well as our guests onboard for their understanding.”

It is the second time in two weeks the Pacific Explorer has assisted a vessel in distress, after it responded to a mayday call from a yacht near Fiji at the end of last month.

Experienced Kiwi sailor Clive Nothling died during the incident, but two others were rescued.