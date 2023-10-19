'Not as Ponsnobby': Kingsland responds to losing coolness title to neighbour

Ponsonby has taken number 33 on the Time Out 40 Coolest Suburbs list, bumping Kingsland from the list.

Has Kingsland lost its cool?

That appears to be the message from Time Out magazine, who named Ponsonby among its 2023 list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

But it was just last year Kingsland featured on the list, the only NZ suburb to get a mention, coming in at 43rd, with Time Magazine mentioning its “eclectic food scene” and “Bohemian vibe”.

That wasn’t enough to keep them on the list this time, however, with Ponsonby swooping in to take number 33 in the rankings.

So what do the locals think?

The response to Kingsland losing its spot has been mixed on the street, with views ranging from complete indifference to outrage.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Last year Kingsland was deemed among the world’s coolest neighbourhoods – but is missing off the list this year.

Punters at the Kingslander were firmly in the Kingsland camp. “Ponsonby used to be quite eclectic, but it's not any more,” one man said.

“It has got a lot more retail space, so it has lost its character. Kingsland is still the same, which is why I come here more.”

Another man agreed. “Kingsland is a bit more laid back, a bit more chilled out, not as ‘Ponsnobby’ if you will. It's a bit more cliquey in Ponsonby. I find it easier to talk to people here.”

“I used to go to Ponsonby quite a lot when I was Tindering so it was good for first dates, but Kingsland is good to hang around with your mates and there are more sports bars.”

Down the road at Nanny’s Eatery, owner JP said Kingsland has everything.

“Public transport is better here, they don’t have a train station, we do. Eden Park is right behind me. We have multiple pubs, and everybody on the street gets along. We are just a good vibing community, that is what makes Kingsland.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kingsland is not as cool as Ponsonby, according to Time Out magazine.

On the question of Ponsonby taking Kingsland’s coolness title, JP said it just makes Kingsland more motivated to retake the title. “We can step our game up, and it gives us something to motivate ourselves to be better.”

“I know we will retake the title. I don’t know if that is based on confidence or cockiness, it doesn’t matter, we are coming back for that title.”

Other Kingsland locals were more indifferent about the news.

One woman, Lauren, was not that bothered but did think Kingsland had its uniqueness. “I think Kingsland has its own unique perks, it's different. There are all the unique little shops, the restaurants, the old houses which bring some of that antique authenticity.”

On the question of which was cooler, she added “can’t they both be on the list?”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Portland Public House in Kingsland.

Meanwhile, at Vivo Hair Salon, hair stylist Sinead was also not too bothered about Kingsland’s loss of coolness. “I didn’t care when Kingsland was classed as cool either.”

She did have good things to say about the food in Kingsland though. “The food is great here, but Ponsonby’s food is also great, so if we were ranking food we are probably on par.”

As for winning back the title of cool suburb? “Sure... I don’t mind either way.”

It looks as though this Auckland suburb rivalry will head into another year, with the coolness stakes set to go up a notch in 2024.