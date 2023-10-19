This is officially the best bar in the world

The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony took place outside of Europe for the very first time in its 15-year history.

The World’s 50 Best Bars have been announced, with Barcelona’s Sips taking out the coveted top spot. Alexia Santamaria was at the awards ceremony this week in Singapore.

This year, the World’s 50 Best Bars competition took place outside of Europe for the very first time in its 15-year history.

Excitingly, it was held in Singapore - a huge recognition of the calibre of its ever-expanding bar and cocktail scene.

While the ultimate award was taken out by Sips in Barcelona, cities like London had a strong presence with five on the list, followed by Mexico City with four - and Buenos Aires, Athens and the host city itself on three. Sips, now officially The World's best bar - run by two true industry veterans - was the second bar from Barcelona to take out the top spot.

William Drew, Director of Content, 50 Best, said, “As the brainchild of cocktail-world icons Marc Álvarez and Simone Caporale, Sips was destined for greatness even before it rocketed into the list at No.37 just a few short months after opening in 2021.”

The awards ceremony itself was a night to remember. Set in the enormous Pasir Panjang Power Station, it was a joy seeing owners and bar teams at the top of their game be recognised for their hard work. Everyone knows running bars takes amounts of energy and passion most people simply don’t have, and the last few years have brought many extra challenges on top of that.

Supplied Sips in Barcelona has taken the title of the world’s best bar for 2023.

Naturally, the cocktails were flowing - with stations from sponsors like Roku Gin, Ketel One and Nikka Whisky churning out glass after glass of creative deliciousness, including whimsical botanical creations, a clarified Bloody Mary that looked like water but tasted exactly like the classic tomato-based cocktail - and of course, the classic Singapore Sling.

The nibbles were tiny morsels of Singapore itself – things like one-bite chicken rendang pies, Hainanese chicken rice in sushi form and local kueh (sweets). Local pride hung thick in the balmy air, all Singaporeans in attendance overjoyed to show the world the vibrancy of their hospitality scene.

And proud they should be. New Zealanders might know Singapore as the perfect long-haul stopover, a great place to eat yourself into a food coma and a fantastic destination for anyone with a shopping addiction, but not everyone will know that it’s home to one of the most exciting cocktail and bar scenes in Asia, and indeed the world.

The 51-100 announcement - made earlier this month - was already looking pretty good for them, with 28 Hong Kong Street coming in at number 59; Manhattan at Number 63; Nutmeg & Clove at Number 64; Analogue at number 78; and Native at 83.

After visiting Native we understood why it’s rated as one of the top 100 bars in the world. The dedication to local and regionally sourced ingredients was seriously impressive, and the Asian-influenced flavour combinations were sublime - Tokki Soju, Strawberries, Makgeolli, Yuja and Gochujang made magic in a Strawberry Gochujang, while Rice Gin, Thai Basil, Mint, Coriander and Roasted Ginger and Lime Distillate created the ‘Pho-resh’ definitely reminiscent of Vietnam’s favourite soup (but not in meaty way!).

Alexia Santamaria Cocktails at Native, one of the best bars in Singapore – and the world.

And the wins continued for this tiny destination punching way above its weight, relative to size - with local favourite Jigger & Pony coming in at number 14, Sago House at 32 and perennial favourite (how can it not be with 1300 different gins?) Atlas taking spot number 48.

The list is compiled by votes from The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises 680 drinks experts (with 50/50 gender parity), including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world - across 28 geographic reasons. And contrary to what it might sound like, these are not all fancy places you might feel intimidated by - the list includes everything from great pubs to glamorous opulent hotel bars in the world’s biggest cities.

While New Zealand wasn’t on the list this year, Sydney’s Maybe Sammy were thrilled at a number 15 ranking and Melbourne’s Caretaker’s Cottage joined the list for the first time at number 23. This was a huge achievement being a pub (albeit with excellent cocktails) that opened just before some of Melbourne’s heavy, and very long lockdowns.

As it came to the top ten, it was hard not to feel emotional watching the teams from Barcelona. New York, Mexico City, London, Paris, Cartagena and Oslo jump, laugh, whoop, holler, cry and celebrate as their names were called out.

So if cocktails and great bars are your thing, Singapore definitely needs to be on your list of places to visit. From tiny, unassuming and creative spaces to extravagant, lavish, operations, many with wonderful food offerings to boot, you'll find something for every taste.

Study that list and take yourself on an international-level cocktail crawl next time you're heading to this wonderful part of the world.

