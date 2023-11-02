Cruise passenger rescued after falling off ship near Barcelona

A cruise passenger has been rescued after falling off a ship near Barcelona.

The incident occurred on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas shortly after the ship departed. The ship immediately reported the incident to local authorities and the guest was found and rescued after the ship turned around.

Speaking with The Independent, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said: “Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board. Our Care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their travelling party. Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

The exact circumstances of how the passenger ended up overboard are still being investigated.

A fellow passenger posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, there was an emergency call of “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”, which is code for man overboard. The passenger added there were spotlights and rescue boats with lights visible from the balcony.

In a second video, a crew member can be heard over the loudspeaker confirming the rescue.

“We did launch a rescue boat, we let out some life rings, and we did recover one person from the water this evening,” the crew member said.

“There was one person who went overboard on the Symphony of the Seas and as we recovered is in our medical facility under the care of our medical team.”

Symphony of the Seas is the second-largest cruise ship in the world. It measures 361 metres in length and has a maximum capacity of 6680 passengers. There are 16 decks.

The chances of being saved after falling overboard are slim.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, of 212 similar incidents between 2012 and 2022, only 48 were recovered.

Earlier this year, a passenger survived falling overboard the 10th deck of Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship as it was heading to the island of Curaçao. The 42-year-old was pulled from the water nearly 50km off the coast of the Dominican Republic.