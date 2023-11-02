How Auckland Airport is dealing with rare birds nesting on its airfield

New Zealand dotterel, or tūturiwhatu, have made themselves at home on the airfield at Auckland Airport.

Vulnerable birds have found an unlikely sanctuary – the airfield at Auckland Airport.

Northern New Zealand dotterel, or tūturiwhatu, have been taking up residence over the past eight weeks, making nests and laying eggs on the grassy areas in between taxiways.

The species is considered at-risk, but has a “recovering” conservation status, with a population of more than 2500. Their southern counterparts, however, are critically endangered.

Four pairs of northern dotterel are currently nesting at Auckland Airport, with more expected between now and Christmas.

This year, the airport was banding and tracking the birds to see if they returned to nest each year, and to find out if their chicks also returned to the spot to lay eggs.

Auckland Airport/Supplied The airport is banding the birds to track their nesting behaviour.

“Each year we get between eight and 12 dotterels nesting at the airport,” said airport wildlife manager Lucy Hawley.

“Over the past 10 years we estimate we would have seen around 80 dotterels hatch on our airfield, something we’re super proud of,” she said.

The airfield had become “a real sanctuary” for the birds, thanks to the high fencing around the perimeter which kept out predators.

Auckland Airport/Supplied The airport says the birds pose no risk of bird strike.

The airport’s wildlife team worked to keep the birds safe by recording the location of their nests using GIS technology, as well as using coloured stakes around nest areas so airfield workers such as lawn mowers could take care.

“These tiny little birds take absolutely no notice of the giant planes moving all around them and have no issues setting up home right beside the taxiways,” Hawley said.

Because of their small size, the birds posed no risk of bird strike – collision between birds and aircraft.

However, the airport employs various techniques to deter other species, such as sirens, and use of a special type of grass that produces seeds with limited appeal to birds.