Air New Zealand to halt Hobart flights due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues

Air New Zealand launched its direct Auckland to Hobart flights during the trans-Tasman bubble in 2021.

Air New Zealand says it will be putting its direct flights between Auckland and Hobart on hold as it grapples with an aircraft shortage caused by issues with the engines used on some of its planes.

In a statement, the airline said the service to Tasmania’s capital would be paused from April 5, 2024.

“The change comes as the airline adjusts its schedule to accommodate grounded aircraft undergoing mandatory Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance following the global engine issues it recently announced,” it said.

“There is no safety concern for aircraft and early engine maintenance is being conducted as a precautionary measure.”

Air New Zealand general manager short haul Jeremy O’Brien said the route had been performing well, with services increasing from 2 to 3 flights per week from October 31 to accommodate additional summer travel.

Supplied One of the new A321neo aircraft in Air New Zealand’s fleet.

”Bookings remain strong over summer, however, looking forward, we had to plan for changes to the availability of our fleet due to required maintenance,” he said.

“While we’re not in a position to commit to a date to return to the direct service, we know demand for the services is higher over the warmer months and will be reviewing the availability of seats on our network throughout 2024 to update customers as soon as we can.

“We apologise to customers who have had their travel plans adjusted as a result of this change and thank them for their patience as our teams work to rebook or refund them.”

Customers with affected flights will be contacted with alternative options within the next week. If the new option was not suitable, they would be able to apply for a full refund.

The route appears to be the first major casualty of what the airline earlier warned would be "significant" changes to its schedule next year.

The problem is to do with new engines from US aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

Back in July, RTX Corp – the parent company of the engine maker – said it needed to recall 1200 of more than 3000 engines built for twin-engined Airbus A320neo aircraft between 2015 and 2021.

The reason was it had discovered a “rare condition” in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts, which could result in microscopic cracks.

At the time, the company said it would need to inspect 200 engines by mid-September.

But in September, RTX Corp revealed the problem wouldn’t end there. It said it would have to remove 600 to 700 engines from planes worldwide for quality inspections over the next three years.

Air New Zealand has 106 aircraft in its fleet, and the affected engines power 13 of its narrowbody aircraft. These planes are mostly used on Australia and Pacific Islands routes, as well as for some domestic flying.

Air New Zealand launched its direct Auckland to Hobart flights to coincide with the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble during Covid, in April 2021. The route was paused with the bubble’s suspension in July that year, but resumed in July 2022.

It was the first time the airline had operated flights between New Zealand and Tasmania since its Christchurch to Hobart service stopped in 1998.