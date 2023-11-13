Confused Beatles fans keep turning up at the wrong Abbey Road

Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record".

Beatles fans keep turning up at the wrong Abbey Road before facing a 16km journey across London to reach the famed zebra crossing.

The band was pictured crossing the road in St John’s Wood, north London, for their 1969 album named after the street that was home to their studios.

But a DLR station in Newham, east London, also called Abbey Road, has created confusion for hundreds of tourists who arrive at the stop looking to take a photo at the pop-culture landmark.

They find themselves at a small West Ham station surrounded by social housing estates, warehouses and a train depot – a world, and a 40-minute train ride, away from the tree-lined streets of St John’s Wood.

Some 2411 trips have been made between the Docklands Light Railway station and the Jubilee Tube line at St John’s Wood since the start of 2021, according to Transport for London (TfL), with hundreds of these journeys believed to have been made by Beatles fans.

There have been 853 journeys so far this year, and 876 made last year.

And last week’s release of the Beatles’ “final song”, Now and Then, may fuel more trips from fans hoping to make the pilgrimage, but getting their bearings wrong.

123RF Tourists take photographs of people on the famous crossing outside Abbey Road Studios.

The track, featuring vocals from John Lennon, was made following a painstaking process of remastering an unfinished demo using AI technology, managing to bring the Fab Four back together one last time.

Day trippers to the capital have struggled to find the zebra crossing for years, however, with a poster to help those who need to find their way to North London placed at the Abbey Road DLR stop by TfL in 2013.

It was upgraded to a display board two years ago, and is now a permanent fixture of the station, telling confused fans they have come to the “wrong Abbey Road”.

Featuring a picture of fans posing on the Abbey Road crossing, the sign reads: “Feel like you’ve been here, there and everywhere and on a magical mystery tour? Then don’t pass me by.

“Unfortunately, you are at the wrong Abbey Road. However we can work it out and help you get back to the correct location.”

One fan, who made the mistake this week, told The Sun: “I thought it was strange the studio was this far out of London but I saw the stop and assumed it was the right place.

“I’ve come here with my family but now we have to make another journey to the right stop.”