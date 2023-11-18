Rapper Rick Ross is hiring a flight attendant, so how does the $142k gig stack up?

If you've ever wanted to travel like a rapper and get paid for it, dust off your résumé. Artist, entrepreneur and pear enthusiast William Leonard Roberts II – better known as Rick Ross – is hiring a flight attendant for his private jet.

Earlier this week, Ross posted the job listing of sorts to his Instagram stories.

"Yo what's up, it's the biggest boss in the game. Right behind me is Maybach Air," Ross said in the video, pointing to the customised Gulfstream G550 private jet he debuted this summer.

Across its side, his name "RICK RO$$" is embossed in gold. "And for the very first time, the boss Ricky Rozay is looking for his own personal flight attendant."

According to Ross, the annual salary for the "personal cabin attendant" will range from US$85,000 (NZ$142k) to US$115,000 (NZ$192k). Qualifications for the job run the gamut.

Applicants must have prior flight attendant experience, "that positive vibe," a desire to "travel the world" and "be about our business," Ross said. "Let's be professional."

Additionally, "you gotta be able to prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine. I've had a seizure on the plane before, you gotta be able to handle the CPR." Ross encouraged: "Serious vibes only. Serious inquiries only."

X/Supplied Rick Ross gives a motivational commentary from the tarmac by his private jet.

So how does the gig stack up? We went to real flight attendants to find out.

Let's start with the salary. While Ross' range is higher than the average for commercial flight attendants, it's a low-ball figure in the corporate flight attendant world.

"What I've seen running flight staffing and recruitment, the salaries are higher for an account of that nature, especially if you want someone experienced," said Jamie Gibson, a chef and private flight attendant.

"If you live on the East Coast or West Coast, you're getting up to US$200,000 (NZ$334k) ... and that's not even including benefits and whatnot."

To better determine if you're getting a good deal, DC-based flight attendant Alejandro Contreras, who's been on the job for nine years, says applicants should ask in their interview whether they get per diems or travel expenses paid.

"You would also have to factor in 'Hey am I going to have to pay for my own accommodation ... am I staying where you guys stay?'" Contreras said. "That would make a huge difference."

Commercial flight attendant Elizabeth Simpson says she's heard too many horror stories from friends who work on private jets with high-profile customers to be tempted by the Ross job. For starters, "it's posted on social media as like a cattle call versus going through an actual agency," said Simpson, who's been flying for eight years.

And unlike a commercial flight attendant with a set schedule plus the opportunity to pick up extra shifts, you'll likely need to be ready around-the-clock for Ross.

"You might be snuggled up in bed and get the call 'Hey, I need you to be at the airfield in a few hours. We have to go to Dubai,'" Simpson said.

And given the rapper's lyrics and public persona, the new job listing does bring up questions of workplace issues. Ross issued a public apology in 2017 for saying he doesn't hire female artists because he would have sex with them. Where could a flight attendant take potential complaints? Is there a Maybach Music HR department?

Ben Gray Rick Ross takes the stage during the final night of a Gerogia State University class called Legal Life of Rick Ross in Atlanta on November 7, 2023.

According to reports from Simple Flying, jets like Ross's cost somewhere in the US$15 million (NZ$25m) to US$20m (NZ$33m) range, are powered by two Rolls-Royce engines and can seat up to 19 passengers. For the flight attendant on duty, that's a lot of passengers to serve.

"Not only are you usually required to cook on a private jet, but you're also in charge of getting all of the things that you're going to need for the client ahead of time," Simpson said.

Gibson agrees. While specific roles and responsibilities vary from client to client, private flight attendants tend to be "the primary caretaker of that aircraft," she said.

"Stocking it, replenishing it, taking the inventory, making sure that expiration dates are still current. There's a lot more that goes into it that is off duty."

"It's kind of like being an estate manager," she added.

A rap mogul is not your average frequent flier; peanuts and pretzels are not likely to cut it when it comes to in-flight dining. (Although takeout from Wingstop, Rally's or Checkers might, as Ross is a franchisee.)

"They might have something extravagant in mind," Simpson said. "If he wants to have a hibachi-themed dinner, you're going to have to go to YouTube or TikTok to learn how to hibachi real quick because he's trying to impress his clients."

Beyond standard tasks like keeping crew and passengers safe and keeping up with Ross's many endorsements, the ideal candidate will also likely have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"One of the pillars of being a corporate flight attendant is discretion," Gibson said.

Which begs the question: If you get to fly around the world with Rick Ross, but you can't post about it, is it even worth it?

"It sounds great on paper until you actually get down to the nitty-gritty, and you have to fulfil those requests," Simpson said.