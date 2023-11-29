Air NZ's in-flight snacks are changing. Here's a brief history on the best and worst through the years

London-based, New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead has been announced as the new designer of Air New Zealand’s uniforms.

Earlier this year, Air New Zealand announced it was overhauling its in-flight snack menu, revealing not even the classic Cookie Time cookie was safe from the axe.

Dubbed ‘The Great Kiwi Snack Off’, the airline called for suggestions and submissions from Kiwi producers. After narrowing down the shortlist, the airline then called upon the public. Out of 9000 applications, five ‘snacksperts’ were chosen to be the official taste testers of the final shortlisted products - with the all new in-flight snack menu to be unveiled on Thursday.

The snacksperts came from Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington and Christchurch, ranging in ages from 10 to 81. They were all brought to the airline’s Auckland headquarters for the taste tests.

The original brief stated snacks had to tick a number of boxes: cater to diverse dietary requirements, be sustainable, and have a touch of Kiwi flair.

The history of snacks onboard the national carrier is one of the more controversial topics among Stuff readers. From those who think the airline should ditch the snacks altogether, to impassioned support for the comically disproportionate cheese-to-cracker ratio during Koru Hour flights, stories about snacks served at 33,000 feet are hotly debated.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Which snacks are set to go and which ones will stay? Air New Zealand will reveal the new snack menu on Thursday.

So, as await the news of what snacks we’ll be welcoming onboard in the coming months, and which ones we might be farewelling for good, here’s a look at some of the options Kiwi travellers have enjoyed - or been subjected to - over the years.

Corn chips

That little red bag of corn chips has been around for a while on domestic flights and is somewhat of a favourite, even if not particularly groundbreaking. The little round Mexicano corn chips deliver a decent salty hit to passengers - and if you were lucky enough to be on one of the last flights of the day, you might score yourself an extra bag or two.

Cassava crisps

Before the corn chips, there were cassava crisps. Light and crispy, but lacking in substance, they were a great option for those with a more savoury tooth, coming in a Sour Cream and Chives flavouring, but were so light they left many passengers seeking something more.

Cookie Time cookie

It was a shock to the nation when Air New Zealand suggested the new in-flight snack menu could see the demise of fan favourite, the Cookie Time cookie. There is something delightful about those chunky bits of chocolate in a sweet biscuit dipped into a hot cuppa. Back in 2021 the cookie was briefly replaced with shortbread, but the national outcry that followed, with even the NZ Police weighing in, meant the traditional choc chip cookie was quickly restored to its rightful place.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The beetroot cracker bites were not a hit.

Beetroot crackers

Generally considered an abomination among the Stuff Travel team, travel writer Brook Sabin described them as as a “snack-tastrophe” when they were briefly introduced to domestic flights in 2022. Sabin went on to say the crackers should never have seen the light of day, with a texture and flavour of “industrial cardboard.”

Spiced apple crumble ice cream

Available only for a brief time on a trial, ice cream was a fun offering in 2021 as part of Air NZ’s efforts to offer ‘alternative’ snacks. Stuff Travel reporter Lorna Thornber was among the first to try the ice cream and put her dairy-sensitive guts on the line to review the product.

“It was decadent, slightly chewy and not overly sweet. Like a more sophisticated version of the triple scoops of goodie-goodie gumdrops ice cream I used to gorge on at every opportunity as a kid. I was in foodie heaven until my guts began to grumble, and I realised it’d be another half hour before I’d have access to a proper toilet.” A hit for flavour, not such a hit for the lactose intolerant.

Bliss bites

A tasty little morsel on some of the airline’s regional flights, the sweet bliss bites are generally well liked, but they’re exactly that - a bite. Hoovered up in an instant. Delicious, but so small you’ll forget you even ate one.

Juliette Sivertsen Air NZ’s famous Koru Hour giant cheese and wafer thin crackers.

Koru Hour cheese and crackers

The Koru Hour giant cheese and tiny cracker offering gets a teensy makeover every so often, but fortunately, it’s here to stay for passengers flying a weekday jet between the hours of 4:35pm and 7:05pm. Most recently, the airline said mā te wā to quince paste and Edam, in favour of bringing back the camembert.

Whatever the cheese, Air NZ remains committed to sticking with the ratio. At least there’s one thing that won’t be upsetting anyone anytime soon.

What are your favourite in-flight snacks over the years? Let us know in the comments below.