Flight test: What it's like to fly United's new direct route from Christchurch to San Francisco

The inaugural United flight connecting San Francisco and Christchurch touches down at Christchurch airport.

United Airlines already flies between Auckland and Los Angeles – which we reviewed here. Now we put United’s new direct route between Christchurch and San Francisco to the test, sitting in business class on the inaugural flight stateside.

I usually hate flying – not because I have a fear of it, but because it’s usually the most uncomfortable way to travel. There’s no legroom, you’re pushed up tight against a stranger, and there’s no privacy, and pretty much no sleep.

So my first business class flight was a game changer. There was ample legroom, the ability to lie flat (or any angle up to 180 degrees I wanted), and best of all, the seat was super private.

I travelled on United's inaugural flight from Christchurch to San Francisco - the airline's first direct flight to the South Island - in a Polaris business class seat. For this first flight, the plane has been dubbed the 'Kiwi Cruiser' and it's been adorned with a symbolic silver fern on the side.

The lounge

United's Polaris passengers get free access to Air New Zealand's international lounge, accessed through duty free after security.

It's about lunchtime when I stop by and it's half full, with a variety of seating available. The friendly reception staff offer some bubbles on arrival, and the fridges inside are well stocked. There's not a lot of food on offer, but there are a couple of dairy-free or gluten-free options.

The plane

Today's flight is in a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but future direct flights between Christchurch and San Francisco will be using the Boeing 787-8. It has a capacity for 257 passengers, including 48 in Polaris business class.

Nicole Mathewson/Stuff The Polaris seats recline up to 180 degrees, so you can be completely horizontal.

The seat

I'm seated in 11A, towards the back of the Polaris business class section, next to the left window for a good view of Christchurch as we take off.

Polaris has a 1-2-1 flat-bed seating layout.

The seats can recline a full 180 degrees, and are just over 2m long and 50cm.

It's the most comfortable and private plane ride I've ever had.

Time in the air

The flight departs about 2.15pm and is scheduled to take about 13 hours, but we land about 35 minutes early - getting into San Francisco at 5.45am US time (2.45am NZ time). Customs doesn't open until 6am, so we had to wait on the tarmac 15 minutes before being allowed off the plane.

The entertainment

There's a good range of television shows and movies, including 2023's smash hit Barbie and popular TV shows like Succession and The Last of Us. As we're just a couple of weeks from Christmas, there are also some holiday favourites, including Elf and Home Alone.

There's also a variety of podcasts, music, live concerts and stand-up comedy specials, and a small selection of games.

Internet is available for a charge: US$1.99 (NZ$3.25) for one hour, or $16.99 for the whole flight.

Nicole Mathewson/The Press The fennel, cherry tomato and orange salad is fresh and tasty, but a bit stingy on the tomato.

The food and drinks

We're offered champagne and bottled water soon after getting on the plane, while it's still filling up, and more about two-and-a-half hours into the fight.

Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication and the airline didn't get my request for a vegan meal. I'm offered a cheese toastie or tortellini with alfredo sauce, but I'm unable to eat dairy, so settle for a salad with mesclun, fennel, orange and cherry tomatoes. The salad is super fresh and comes with French dressing on the side, but just one solitary cherry tomato, cut in half. For breakfast, I get a selection of fruit and some juice.

For those without dietary restrictions, dinner options include beef short ribs with truffle macaroni and cheese, carrots and courgette, or pesto chicken with kumara orange mash, blanched broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes. I hear other passengers being told no fish is available on this flight, which was on the menu as pan-fried salmon. An ice cream sundae bar is taken around for dessert, while the breakfast options are scrambled eggs or pancakes.

Nicole Mathewson/The Press A bit of fresh fruit and orange juice for a light breakfast.

The amenities

A USB socket and 110v power outlet that can accept plugs from the US and select countries right next to me.

The headphones are a big over-the-ear model, comfortable to wear.

All Polaris passengers get a Therabody amenity kit, with single-use ear plugs, socks and an eye mask, plus a dental kit, lip balm, eye serum and hydrating mist.

Comfort factor

The ability to fully recline transforms flying. A cosy Saks Fifth Avenue blanket and decent sized pillow are offered too, increasing the comfort level. The plane is pretty quiet overnight and I get some sleep - definitely more than usual for a long flight.

The service

The half-dozen or so staff serving the Polaris section are friendly, without being intrusive, and quick to handle requests.

Nicole Mathewson/The Press Polaris business class on United's Boeing 787-9.

The frequency

United's direct flights from Christchurch to San Francisco depart on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 2.15pm until March.

The San Francisco to Christchurch leg departs Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays at 11.30pm.

The essentials

Polaris business class fares from Christchurch to San Francisco start from about $3300 one way, or $6600 return. See united.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by the airline.