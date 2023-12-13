Air NZ, Starlink to trial free high-speed internet on domestic flights

Air NZ and Starlink are teaming up for a trial on two domestic routes in 2024.

Kiwi travellers will soon have free, high speed internet on some domestic flights.

Air New Zealand is working with satellite internet service provider Starlink to trial internet on two domestic aircraft from late 2024 – a jet and an ATR. The latter will be the first turboprop aircraft in the world to have internet access.

The trial will run for four to six months. All going well, Starlink internet will then be rolled out on the airline’s remaining aircraft across its domestic fleet, from 2025. The high-speed, low latency in-flight internet will be fast enough for passengers to stream video content.

Air NZ chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar told Stuff Travel it’s a “pretty big deal”.

“When we think particularly about domestic and regional connectivity, what we’re offering is an alternative to driving long distances. And now the ability to do that and do work while you're in the air as if you were in the office, or engage in content as you would on the ground, I think that’s a pretty exciting step and change in what we have been able to offer in our domestic service.”

Business travellers can keep working through the flight, and leisure travellers will be able to listen to podcasts and watch Netflix shows in real-time, rather than download them to their phone prior to taking off. However, making calls is prohibited, as per current Civil Aviation Authority regulations.

“Real-time voice or video calls are prohibited in the air, and we expect that to continue,” said Ravishankar.

“And I’m pretty sure from time to time we’ll have to remind a few people not to access that, and again, per regulations, if we have to block off some content, that’s something we intend to do. That regulatory obligation still stands, either on the airline or the customers travelling.”

The airline can currently block objectionable content.

Bringing the internet to the ATR will be a world first.

Abigail Dougherty The Air New Zealand ATR will be the first turboprop in the world to have the internet.

“It’s an aircraft we use a lot to connect the regions and the main hubs across NZ,” said Ravishankar. “And we thought if we were going to do this, we needed to find a way of solving that for the turboprops as well, so the regional customers could get the same access as the main trunk customers.

“We worked really hard to make that happen. It’s a fantastic collaboration with Starlink, ATR and our engineers and technologists at the airline – something we’re very proud of.”

While internet access would technically be from gate to gate, during takeoff and landing the service can be switched off in order to meet CAA obligations, said Ravishankar.

If some people might feel the internet is unnecessary on short domestic flights, Ravishankar believes the demand is there.

“If you ever get a chance to walk up and down the aisle of a domestic flight, you will see that almost a vast majority of our passengers will be on their devices, either watching content or doing work. So, I think giving them additional access to connectivity, so they can be more effective in doing either of those things, we think there's a huge amount of demand.

“And like with terrestrial internet, I remember 20-odd years ago people going, ‘People never need that much bandwidth, they won’t know what to do with it’. And in ‘98 we had all of the bandwidth into New Zealand, (that) is now what's available into each home in New Zealand.

“I think we generally become so connected to the internet and using the internet to connect with each other, those rules will still apply in the air and people will appreciate having connectivity to the internet at all times.”

The Starlink trial will only be on domestic flights for now. There is now wi-fi connectivity on all of Air NZ’s international jets, barring wet lease and dry lease aircraft, using geostationary satellite connectivity, which is the high-earth orbit satellites. Starlink uses LEO satellites, which are closer to Earth. Since the satellites are moving in low-earth orbit, there are always satellites overhead or nearby, which provide stronger, more reliable signals.

Jason Fritch, a vice president of Starlink at SpaceX said: “We’re proud to work with Air New Zealand to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet to their aircraft and extend this game-changing in-flight connectivity experience to more passengers around the world.”