'Customers of size' to get free extra seats on US airline

An American airline is offering overweight customers up to two extra seats for free if they “encroach” onto their neighbours during flights.

Southwest Airlines offers “customers of size” extra seats at the boarding gate if necessary – a policy that is being praised for its inclusivity, despite some concern that other passengers risk being turned away if their seats have been filled.

The airline told The Telegraph its policy was to offer seats and seatbelt extenders to customers, free of charge, if they “encroach upon any part of the neighbouring seats”.

However, it recommends that overweight passengers book two seats on the plane in advance, and then receive a refund from the airline at the end of their journey.

It warns that if people request two seats at the boarding gate, it can increase the “likelihood of an oversale situation,” preventing other customers from flying on the same plane, even if they have booked tickets.

The policy has been highlighted by plus-size influencers on TikTok, who praised the airline for its inclusive approach to larger customers.

Jae’lynn Chaney, a plus-size travel expert, told Fox News that the free seat policy was well-suited to passengers who “identify” as “super fat” and do not fit into Southwest Airline seats, which are between 43cm and 45cm wide.

“There’s a spectrum of fatness,” she said. “As a super fat individual, you start needing different accommodations… I just felt really happy that there was something like this for people.”

Another TikTok user, Fat Solo Traveller, said in a recent video: “If anyone tries to sit in it I kindly let them know I have two seats booked.

“To be honest, I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane.”