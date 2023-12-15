Here's what you need to know about travelling over Christmas

Airlines and airports are gearing up for their busiest days of the year with some 1.7 million people set to fly with Air New Zealand alone between December 15 and January 31.

The national carrier said more than a million people are set to travel on its domestic network over that period, and a further 700,000 on international services.

Friday, December 22 is expected to be the airline’s busiest day of the year, with nearly 50,000 passengers booked to jet off to destinations around New Zealand and overseas. December 22 is also likely to be the busiest day at Auckland and Christchurch airports, with 17,900 travellers expected to pass through the former on trips overseas.

Air New Zealand’s busiest domestic route over the festive period is Auckland to Christchurch, closely followed by Wellington and Queenstown. The most popular regional destination is Nelson.

Australia is by far the most popular international destination among the airline’s customers, with about 350,000 booked to travel to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, many to visit family and friends. An additional 330,000 are set to fly to other overseas ports.

While mass cancellations, long lines and lost luggage have plagued passengers around the world during busy periods in recent years, Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said the airline and others in the aviation sector have been working hard to ensure travellers have a smooth experience these holidays.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff More than 1 million passengers are expected to fly with Air NZ on its domestic network alone between December 15 and January 31.

“(We’ve done) a lot of work ensuring we have enough staff, especially at airports. We have hundreds more staff, including the front-of-house, back-of-house and, from a crew perspective, bringing on new crew and training so we have good levels of staff going into the busy period... It’s really a whole ecosystem working across the airline to do everything we can to get our customers to their destinations over the busy holiday period.”

Marren told the airline and its partners had also worked hard to address the large numbers of mishandled bags.

“It’s no secret that last year there were a lot of issues, global issues in the ecosystem. Last year, four out of every 1000 bags had delays, but now we’ve cut that in half, so we’re running at about two.”

Marren said increased staffing and training have helped, along with new tools which better enable staff to track and trace bags. Air New Zealand’s new baggage tracking app, accessed via the airline’s app, has also “really helped us deliver the bags and, if there is an issue, deliver them very, very quickly,” she said.

Auckland Airport’s busiest days for domestic departures after December 22 are expected to be December 15 and 21. For domestic arrivals, the next two busiest days are December 15 and 27.

In the international terminal, the busiest days for departures after December 22 are December 23 and January 7. For arrivals, they are January 7 and December 21.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Auckland Airport has brought on additional staff to help out over the busy summer period.

With international capacity now at 93% of 2019 levels, Auckland Airport has hired 72 new employees for the summer period, and brought back its famous ‘bluecoat’ ambassadors, who help travellers with a range of issues, after a nearly four-year absence.

The airport said the median time arriving international passengers will need to clear customs, immigration, baggage reclaim and biosecurity is 27 minutes – about 24% faster than earlier in the year, when passengers waited in notoriously long queues.

Passengers with nothing to declare at biosecurity will be able to go through an express lane, the airport’s chief customer service officer Scott Tasker said.

“The most noticeable change for people who haven’t travelled in a while is the new electronic NZ Travel Declaration, which replaces the paper forms filled out on arriving aircraft. My advice is to download the app and fill it in before you fly into New Zealand…

“Airports are complex systems and things aren’t 100% perfect 100% of the time, but we know the vast majority of travellers are going to have a smooth experience travelling through the airport over the holidays.”

Christchurch Airport expects 25,000 passengers to pass through on its busiest day, December 22, while December 23 is shaping up to be its busiest day for international travel. When Cathay Pacific restarts its seasonal Hong Kong Service on December 16, all international airlines flying to Christchurch before the pandemic will have returned – and there’s a new arrival in United Airlines with its new direct route between Christchurch and San Francisco.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Some 25,000 passengers are expected to pass through Christchurch Airport on Saturday December 22.

December 15 is also expected to be busy at Christchurch Airport.

Air New Zealand and Auckland and Christchurch airports advised those travelling over the holidays to plan ahead and give themselves plenty of time at the airport. Christchurch Airport recommends arriving a few minutes earlier than you might at other times of year to avoid crowd-related stress.

The airport also advises passengers to stick to luggage weight limits as “there will be no room for more than passengers are allowed”.

Air NZ advised domestic passengers to be at their departure gates 30 minutes before their plane is set to leave, and international passengers 45 minutes beforehand.

Marren advised travellers to check in early using the airline’s app or online, noting that check-in opens 24 hours before the flight; to double-check the baggage allowance, especially if you have oversized bags; and to allow yourself a bit of extra time if you require special assistance.

“Give yourself a bit of wiggle room. A lot of people travel during the season with bikes or golf clubs – so with any oversized equipment, just give yourself a little extra time if you’re checking in one of those items.”

Those picking up passengers at Auckland Airport are advised to use one of two ‘Wait Zones’ located a few minutes’ drive from both terminals. You can wait for up to 30 minutes for free at a Wait Zone, identified by bright pink signs, until the person you’re picking up lets you know they’ve arrived.

Those collecting travellers at Christchurch Airport can park at the Orchard Road car park for 30 minutes for free if need be. They are asked to stay out of the pick-up and drop-off area until they get a message or call saying the person they are picking up is ready to be collected.