Tents to luxury villas: Papamoa's $8m holiday park upgrade

Tasman Holiday Parks at Papamoa Beach has unveiled its $8 million upgrade in time for the summer season.

It includes six new two-bedroom beachfront villas and eight luxury poolside units. The 25-metre swimming pool has also been renovated.

Tasman Holiday Parks general manager David Aflalloo says the unveiling of these new additions at the Papamoa park marks a milestone.

“This park is certainly a trailblazer for the industry, it heralds a new era where luxury and cultural integration converge to redefine the very essence of holiday park experiences like never before.”

“As we eagerly anticipate the grand reveal of our Papamoa Holiday Park just in time for Christmas, we can’t wait for visitors to experience the beauty of the upgraded facilities and immerse themselves in the rich history which we are so incredibly proud of.”

Nowadays, most holiday parks offer some kind of glamping or more comfortable villa as the demand for more luxury offerings, even in the traditionally humble holiday parks, increases.

Holiday Parks New Zealand chief executive Fergus Brown told Stuff Travel earlier in December the higher-priced accommodation options reflect consumer demand.

“Parks throughout the country are working on the quality of the product that they provide. The simple reason is that it is a competitive world out there and consumers have many choices. In some cases, consumers are wanting a high-end apartment, but in other cases they are looking for basic cabin-style accommodation. Even the basic cabin must be good quality.”

In collaboration with the local iwi, Nga Potiki, Tasman Holiday Parks has incorporated Māori storytelling elements in embracing the natural environment at Papamoa.

“Our Papamoa Holiday Park represents everything we are passionate about – elevating the hidden wonders of New Zealand’s tourism market to allow more travellers to enjoy the natural beauty our country has to offer,” said Aflallo.

“We collaborated closely with the iwi throughout the development of the holiday park to create a product that remains true to its heritage.

“In recognition of our partnership, we’ve taken steps to fully embrace it, including the recent replacement of all signage, now featuring both te reo Māori and English.”