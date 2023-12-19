Big planes and new routes: 5 things this airline wants Kiwi travellers to know

Singapore Airlines has been operating in New Zealand for nearly half a century, making it one of the longer running airlines serving the New Zealand market.

Named the World’s Best Airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the airline has announced additional capacity to and from NZ over the peak summer period.

As it gears up for the summer peak, here are five things the airline wants you to know.

Keep an eye out for the new 777X

Mum’s the word on the exact delivery of these new aircraft but Singapore Airlines has 39 of Boeing’s 777X aircraft on order.

The 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, set to reshape the passenger experience.

“With new breakthroughs in aerodynamics and engines, the 777X will deliver 10% lower fuel use and emissions and 10% lower operating costs than the competition,” Boeing stated on its website.

“With a spacious, wide cabin, new custom architecture and innovations from the 787 Dreamliner, the 777X will deliver the flight experience of the future.”

SIA’s General Manager New Zealand George Robertson told Stuff Travel the airline will be one of the first carriers to launch the 777X which will have the latest generation of cabin products onboard, but delivery had been delayed, and wouldn’t be until at least 2025/2026 at the earliest. But will it fly to New Zealand?

“It’s probably too early to say at this point, but definitely New Zealand is a very important destination in the Singapore Airlines network. We have 12 A380s and the fact Auckland is on the A380 network is a real endorsement for Auckland.

“It’s the mission of Singapore Airlines in New Zealand to ensure we have the right and the best possible products for our customers so we look forward to the 777X coming.”

Kamran Jebreili/AP A Boeing 777X performs during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show in November 2023. (file photo)

NZ is lucky to have the A380 back

On November 23rd, the airline’s flagship superjumbo A380 returned to New Zealand for the first commercial passenger service since 2020.

The only other A380, which is the world’s largest passenger plane, to fly to New Zealand belongs to Emirates.

“Getting the A380, which is our flagship aircraft in the fleet, is a real milestone and a real coup for us in New Zealand, because the number of A380s we have in the fleet is actually fewer than pre-Covid. So there’s a lot of international competition for the aircraft,” said Robertson.

“We’re very proud to have the aircraft here. It’s a very popular aircraft with our passengers, it’s very quiet, and the scale of the aircraft really takes your breath away as well. You do hear people say they’ve seen it looking up, and it's a real thing of beauty.”

There are six first-class suites, which are private cabins each with a separate bed and plush leather armchair which can rotate 270 degrees.

Supplied The first class suite onboard the A380.

In the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, SIA also scooped up a slew of awards for its first-class cabins, including World’s Best First Class, the World’s Best First Class Seat, the World’s Best First Class Comfort Amenities and took top position as the Best Airline in Asia.

Expect Christchurch services to grow

The airline has been flying to Christchurch for more than 35 years and has increased the number of flights over the peak summer to 10 per week.

Robertson says the plan is to have the 10 weekly flights again next summer, with a view to increasing that in future.

“It would be our ambition to grow beyond 10 flights a week. We believe there is a level of demand out there that we hope can enable that. And we have a very good relationship with Christchurch Airport, and our joint venture partner Air New Zealand that also showcases our Christchurch operations,” he said.

“I think for us Christchurch is a very important destination with an incredible inbound demand from Europe, which has been strong and steady for many years, which continues to do well.”

Japan is great value for Kiwis

A layover in Singapore remains popular for Kiwi travellers on their way to Europe, but demand for onward travel within Asia is growing.

But it's Japan’s popularity in particular that has surprised many. Robertson says it’s not just Tokyo, but also the likes of Kyoto, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

“The border closures meant it was very difficult to visit Japan, so I think there was a lot of pent-up interest to visit Japan and I think as soon as the borders opened, we’ve seen a lot of activity with tourism boards, the level of interest in cherry blossom season, and I think potentially Japan this year has been a better value-for-money experience than maybe in years gone by.

“It’s a good time to visit because the Kiwi dollar goes a bit stronger than previously in Japan.”

Supplied Singapore Airlines is adding Brussels to its network.

They’ll soon be flying Kiwis to Brussels (via Singapore)

As of April 2024, there’ll be a new Singapore to Brussels route, the first time the airline has flown passengers to Brussels in more than 20 years.

“We’re really excited about that. Having that younger fleet enables us to operate to new destinations that potentially were not as viable with the older generation aircraft. The newer generation aircraft presents opportunities to tap into different routes.

“We’re looking forward to carrying a number of Kiwis to Brussels.”

SIA has also announced it will launch its inaugural non-stop flights between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport in June 2024. It will operate five times a week, subject to regulatory approval.

The airline already flies four times a day to London Heathrow.