Iceland warns thrill-seeking tourists to stay away from erupting volcano

Iceland has warned tourists to stay away from a volcanic eruption that sent smoke and molten rock spewing hundreds of feet into the air.

The seismic activity opened a 2.5 mile-long (4km) fissure on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula late on Monday from which lava fountains emerged.

Images and live streaming of the eruption showed bright yellow, orange and red molten rock streaming out, in sharp contrast against the night sky, but the lava appeared to flow away from the only town in the area.

It followed an ‘earthquake storm’ and weeks of intense seismic activity near Grindavik, which had put Iceland on high alert.

Grindavik was evacuated in November amid fears of an imminent eruption but there is now hope that homes there will be spared.

Thousands of residents and their pets left the fishing town of 3400 people, which is 31 miles (50km) from Reykjavik, the capital.

Marco Di Marco/AP Despite the warnings, many marvelled at the awesome power of the volcano.

The southernmost point of the fissure opened up by the eruption was about 1.8 miles away from Grindavik, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said.

“The eruption is taking place north of the watershed, so lava does not flow towards Grindavik,” geologist Bjorn Oddson told public broadcaster RUV.

Iceland’s government said the incident did not “present a threat to life”, adding there were no disruptions to flights to and from the country.

“International flight corridors remain open,” it said.

But the eruption is thought to be more serious than a previous bout of volcanic activity on the peninsula in March 2021.

The activity continued for six months during that year, prompting thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the scene and an Icelandic band to perform a live gig with lava in the background.

Hjálmar Hallgrímsson, a police field commander, said: “We ask people to allow us to assess the situation, this is not a tourist attraction. This is many times more powerful.”

Icelandic coast guard/AP Iceland’s government said the incident did not “present a threat to life”, adding there were no disruptions to flights to and from the country.

This “is not considered tourist-friendly,” said Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, a professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland.

“It’s quite serious when you have to evacuate 3700 people and you don’t know when they can return.”

“This is not a tourist attraction and you must watch it from a great distance,” Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection and Emergency Management, told broadcaster RUV.

Despite the warnings, many marvelled at the awesome power of the volcano.

“It’s just something from a movie!” said Robert Donald Forrester III, a tourist from the United States.

Meanwhile, one month after being forced to flee, many Grindavik residents were still living in temporary accommodation and fear never being able to return to live in their homes.

Bryndis Gunnlaugsdottir, 42, a lawyer and former head of the Grindavik City Council, described her town as “fiercely proud” and “very worried”.

“Our feelings are all over the place,” she said.

“All volcanoes are kind of humbling, but a volcano that appears whenever it wants to is really humbling,” Robin George Andrews, a volcanologist told the Washington Post.

He later described the fissure as a “beast”.

Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, a scientist who flew over the site on Tuesday morning on board a coast guard research flight, said the eruption was expected to continue decreasing in intensity but that scientists have no idea how long it could last.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hotspot because the two plates move in opposite directions.

It averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.