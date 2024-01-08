Everything you need to know about Auckland's newest luxury hotel

The new Intercontinental Auckland will be situated in the Commercial Bay precinct.

New Zealand’s newest hotel is set to open for bookings this month.

The InterContinental Auckland is poised to grace the city’s waterfront at the address of One Queen Street, promising to offer accommodation and hospitality like no other.

Set within the final building to complete the Commercial Bay precinct, the hotel will be Auckland’s first 5-star luxury Intercontinental Hotel. It will have a comprehensive art collection with a strong influence on Māori culture. Beronia Scott and Te Pūawai Ōrākei Marae, the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei weaving collective, have supplied Whariki (woven panel) for each room.

Here’s a look at the numbers.

The new Intercontinental Auckland, by the numbers

30

The date in January the hotel officially opens. The hotel will feature a 24-hour fitness centre, direct access to Commercial Bay and a new rooftop bar and restaurant.

139

The number of guest rooms and suites in the new hotel. The majority of them will have views out to the various iconic scenes of Auckland, including city and water views, set on the 6th to the 11th floor.

Supplied Intercontinental Auckland opens January 30, 2024.

21

The level of the new rooftop bar to come later in 2024, independently owned by hospitality experts, Five Fellas.

140

Guests who can dine at the new restaurant and bar concept Advieh, in partnership with internationally renowned chef, Gareth Stewart. The restaurant will offer a contemporary twist on Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine, using NZ produce. Advieh translates to ‘spice’ in Persian. Advieh will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and drinks.

“I’m confident there is nothing like Advieh in Auckland and I’m looking forward to surprising guests in the best possible way and creating a world-class restaurant and bar experience,” said Stewart.

Supplied Intercontinental Auckland will be home to a new rooftop bar and Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant.

5

The number of key elements in the design: a focus on NZ food and wine, a design that would appeal internationally, use of ethical and locally sourced materials, a seamless transition from day to night, and acknowledging the already existing site and its surroundings.

100

The number of people who will work under Ryan South, the new General Manager of InterContinental Auckland. He has over two decades of experience at IHG Hotels and Resorts in Australasia, Indonesia and the Pacific.