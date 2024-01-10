New York Times names $14k New Zealand train trip among best things to do in 2024

The TranzAlpine is regarded by many as one of the world's great train journeys.

The New York Times has named exploring New Zealand by train as one of the best things to do in 2024 –but you’ll need at least $13,999 to experience its recommended journey.

The publication’s annual ‘52 Places to Go’ list says that while “road-tripping across New Zealand is a free-spirited traveller’s dream”, travelling by train is simpler and more sustainable.

The Times suggests opting for a 17-day trip on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains offered by Great Journeys, the tourism arm of state-owned rail company KiwiRail.

Starting in Auckland, the trip takes in “transcendent sites like the volcanic peaks of Tongariro National Park and Te Papa Tongarewa Museum”, writer Stephanie Pearson said. “Guests ferry across the Cook Strait to the South Island and board the Coastal Pacific for a ride through world-class vineyards and along the jagged coast, stopping to whale- and dolphin-watch before ending in Christchurch.”

The last leg on the TranzAlpine, which crosses the Southern Alps en route to Greymouth, is commended for its views of snow-capped peaks, rivers and alpine lakes.

Great Journeys offers single-day tickets for each of the three scenic train trips, as well as short break packages and multi-day guided tours. The multi-day options range from overnight trips to the 17-day ‘New Zealand Up Close’ journey from Auckland to Queenstown, which costs from $13,999.

Great Journeys of NZ The TranzAlpine train travels over the Southern Alps on its journey between Christchurch and Greymouth.

On that trip, guests experience the three train journeys, with stops along the way, before taking a coach to Queenstown. Accommodation, some 30 meals, and activities such as a dinner cruise in Raglan, wildlife experience in Kaikōura, Haast River Safari and tours of Hamilton Gardens, Waitomo Glowworm Caves, Wellington, Marlborough and Milford Sound are included.

Single-day tickets on the Northern Explorer and TranzAlpine cost from $239, while those on the Coastal Pacific start from $177. Passengers who choose the more luxurious Scenic Plus Experience, with regionally-inspired food and wine, pay from $459 on the Northern Explorer, and $449 on the Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine.

Great Journeys New Zealand general manager Tracey Goodall said the company is “beyond thrilled to be featured in the 52 Places to Go in 2024 list.

“To be acknowledged by a publication as prestigious as the New York Times is a true honour. Our passionate crew and tour guides always go above and beyond to ensure phenomenal customer experiences. This is great recognition of the international gold standard the Great Journeys team continue to deliver.”

Cecile Meier The New York Times described train travel as a simpler, more sustainable alternative to a road trip.

Commenting on the multi-day options at the time of their launch in late 2022, Goodall said the packages and tours catered for different budgets and travel styles.

Packages worked out at around $300 to $350 a day, and multi-day tours, targeted at international visitors, at about $500 to $700 a day, she said.

“Essentially, they are designed for people who wish to enjoy their holiday, without having to spend all their time coordinating it.”