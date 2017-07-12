Australian passenger checks in single can of beer on Qantas flight

DEAN STINSON/FACEBOOK "Not all emus are flightless," was what Australian passenger Dean Stinson had to say about this photo.

An Australian man loves a certain brand of beer so much, he decided to check it in as luggage on a recent flight. A single can of it.

For a laugh, Dean Stinson checked in the can of Emu Export lager on Saturday's Qantas flight from Melbourne to Perth.

And sure enough, when he arrived at the baggage carousel, there it was, one single can of beer.



"There was no luggage out yet but everyone was milling around and had their phones out so I was pretty sure I knew what was going on," the data research analyst told viral news website Unilad.

Stinson had planned to bring the can of beer on his first flight from Perth to Melbourne - where Emu Export is hard to find - but was too late checking in.



"The planning stages may have definitely had a few cold ones cracked but the execution was done sober," he said.



Another woman commented on the post, with a video seemingly showing the can of beer being checked in.





Surprisingly, this isn't the first time a passenger has tried to take some "bush chook" with them on a flight.



Bush Chook beer, as named by hardcore fans of Emu Export, is virtually impossible to purchase in Melbourne.



So in 2016, Grant Wright flew a block of 30 cans back from Perth.

FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA Grant Wright (inset) and his precious cargo upon arrival in Melbourne.

"It was all we drank back in my young days so there's certainly a bit of sentimental attachment", Wright explained.

"And after trying it again after so many years, it's still a great tasting refreshing beer".

Wright, after using the self check-in at Perth Airport, simply attached his luggage label onto his block of Export and prayed his beloved beer would be waiting for him at the other end.

And it was... along with a few chuckles from his fellow passengers.

His mates in Melbourne have all given the Emu Export a taste, but while none have jumped on the Bush Chook bandwagon just yet, the block did not last long.

Wright is also a member of Perth Facebook group 'Bring Back the Bush Chooks', which currently has nearly 4000 members.

- Stuff, WA Today