Travel offers of the week: Cruise with Akaroa’s dolphin dogs

An Akaroa dolphin cruise company uses specially-trained dolphin dogs to help find one of the world's rarest dolphins.

Canterbury cruise company Akaroa Dolphins travels with expert dogs to let passengers know that marine mammals are nearby. Head out on one of the operator's accessible excursions before the end of the year and you’ll get to see the pups (and dolphins) in action.

Elsewhere, guests can add on a cultural package with Accor Wellington, those with limited mobility can jump behind the wheel of a muscle car, or you can save when booking multiple nights at Ōamaru's historic luxury lodge.

Highlands Motorsport Park Motorsport fans can take the wheel of Highlands’ U-Drive Mustang.

Hot laps in a muscle car

Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park has kitted out one of its V8 muscle cars with hand controls so it can be driven with limited leg mobility. Racers are accompanied by a professional driver around seven laps of the world-class circuit. Pay only $279 when booking a weekday session with the promo code “MUSWEEKDAY”.

To book: highlands.co.nz

SUPPLIED Pen-y-bryn Lodge is said to be the largest single-story timber dwelling in Australasia.

Ōamaruvian luxury

Ōamaru’s Pen-y-bryn is said to be the largest single- storey timber dwelling in Australasia. The 130-year-old luxury lodge is now offering 30 per cent off multi-night stays until quarantine-free travel resumes into New Zealand. Pre-dinner canapés and cooked breakfast are also included. Use the promo code “THANKYOUNZ” when booking.

To book: penybryn.co.nz

Jo Moore Salvador Dalí’s Couple With Their Heads Full Of Clouds, 1936, in Te Papa’s Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition.

A cultural staycation in the capital

Stay with wheelchair-friendly Novotel Wellington (or any other Accor hotel in the capital) before the end of October and get up close to some of Salvador Dalí’s most important paintings and sculptures. To celebrate Te Papa's Surrealist Art exhibition, the hotel group is offering accommodation packages including breakfast and exhibition admission for two.

To book: all.accor.com

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Buster, one of Akaroa Dolphins’ dolphin spotting dogs.

A date with the dolphin dogs

See Akaroa’s adorable dolphin dogs at work on this sightseeing cruise. Buy a family pass (two adults and two kids) with Akaroa Dolphins and use it before December 31, 2021 to save $84. Akaroa Dolphins can happily cater to passengers of all abilities. Use the promo code “NZ FAMILY PASS” when booking.

To book: 03 304 7866 or cruise@akaroadolphins.co.nz

