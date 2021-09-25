Travel offers of the week: Visit hidden fly-fishing spots with an expert

We’ve all heard about the one that got away. On a guided fly-fishing tour with Blazing Adventures at least champion angler Peter Scott will be there to hopefully help you land the big one. The group takes both novice and experienced anglers around secret fishing spots on the Whanganui River.

This week you can also save when booking an extended stay in Wellington, and visit stunning remote locations on a high country station tour.

Read on for more.

Great Southern Rail The Coastal Pacific Great Train Journey runs between Picton and Christchurch.

High country adventuring

Visit some of New Zealand’s most remote locations on this high country station tour. The small guided tour between Molesworth, Rainbow and Middlehurst Stations includes four nights' accommodation, a Coastal Pacific Train Journey, plus visits to Lake Tennyson, Hanmer Springs Hot Pools, Iron Ridge Quarry Sculpture Park and Waipara Winery. Starts from $1795. Redeem until April 16, 2022.

Visit secret fly-fishing spots

Enjoy a full-day expedition on the Whanganui River with fly-fishing champion Peter Scott. Blazing Adventures can tailor the guided experience for both novice and experienced anglers. All transport and fishing gear is provided, or you can bring your own rig. $500 per person for a maximum of two fishing participants.

Supplied QT Wellington offers quirky luxury in the heart of the city.

Extend your stay and save

Apparently you can't overstay your welcome at QT Wellington. Book one of the hotel's 7, 14 or 21-day long-stay packages and secure up to 40 per cent off the bill. Packages include a complimentary room upgrade, free wi-fi, and space so you can work at your home away from home. Book until December 31, 2021 for stays until April 1, 2022.

Inflite Skydive Franz Josef & Fox Glacier are NZ’s original high altitude skydivers who pioneered the 20,000-foot skydive.

Score $100 for your next adventure

Buy a $500 ExperieNZ Pass with tour operator Inflite, and you'll score an additional $100 to spend on other high-flying experiences in the next 12 months. Vouchers can be used for a 20,000-foot skydive over Mt Cook, a ski-plane expedition over glaciers, and helicopter tours through Abel Tasman National Park. The choice is yours.

