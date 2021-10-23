Travel offers of the week: Hike three Great Walks in five days

For a hundred years this incredible trail lay forgotten and overgrown, until it was rediscovered and restored.

With the mercury slowly rising, there’s no better time to head outside and get active.

That might mean hitting the North Island’s forgotten cycle trail on a multi-day adventure or tackling three of the country’s Great Walks in less than a week.

This week you can also save on river bugging in Bay of Plenty, and when booking multiple nights at a nature lodge in Otago or Arthur's Pass.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Old Coach Road, Tongariro National Park.

The North Island’s forgotten cycle trail

Soak up New Zealand's rail heritage on this three-day cycle adventure. From the Powderhorn Chateau, travel along the historic Old Coach Road from Horopito to Ohakune past limestone cliffs, through rimu forest and past train tunnels. Accommodation, transfers and some meals included from $479. Redeem until September 30, 2022.

Riverbug/Supplied River bug tours operate throughout the Wairoa and Rangitāiki rivers.

Riding the rapids in Kawerau

The friendly Grade 2 rapids of the Tarawera River are perfect for an introduction to river bugging. The sport sees participants shoot down whitewater on a small inflatable craft. Book in a three-hour experience and then soak in the Maurie Kjar Memorial Thermal Baths for $85 per person. Souvenir photo included.

Brook Sabin The start of the Routeburn Track.

Hike three Great Walks in five days

Save 25 per cent when booking this all-inclusive guided excursion. In five days, explore the Kepler, Routeburn and Milford Tracks, while enjoying first-class accommodation and food each evening. An overnight cruise through Doubtful Sound is included in the $4199 per-person price tag. Use the promo code “Takahe25” when booking.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Yellow-eyed penguins at Katiki Point near Moeraki in Otago.

Three nights at a nature lodge

Escape the crowds when staying at either Wilderness Lodge Lake Moeraki or Wilderness Lodge Arthur's Pass. From $1399 per person, the packages include three nights accommodation, meals and short guided excursions, including penguin viewing and alpine exploring. Redeem until December 14, 2021.

