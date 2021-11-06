Travel offers of the week: An epic South Island rail adventure

The Great Southern Train Tour departing from Blenheim Railway Station for a trip down to Kaikoura.

The Sir Edmund Hillary Explorer heritage rail tour is scheduled to embark next March. Passengers will take in the entire length of the South Island over 13 days, including legs on the historic Kingston Flyer and the Passchendaele, with excursions dotted between Marlborough, Kaikōura, Aoraki/Mt Cook and Dunedin.

Those looking for a different kind of adventure can take a self-driving tour of Canterbury, spend a week canoeing down the Whanganui River, or join a private wine tasting.

Supplied The Sir Edmund Hillary Explorer is a heritage rail and coach tour of the South Island.

See the South by rail, road and boat

The Sir Edmund Hillary Explorer will make an epic adventure up and down the South Island next March, travelling from Christchurch to Milford Sound and everywhere in between. This 13-day package includes journeys on the TranzAlpine, Kingston Flyer and multiple heritage locomotives. Transport, accommodation, meals and tours – from lunch at Larnach Castle to wine tasting in Blenheim – included from $6949.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff North Canterbury’s Hanmer Springs is home to a thermal resort.

Drive from city to country

See the heart of Christchurch and its picturesque surrounds with this self-drive package. Spend two nights at the five-star The George Hotel before making the trip north to Hanmer Springs for another two nights in the alpine village. Four-day car hire and tram and gondola combo included for $1875 per couple. Redeem until November 23, 2021 for travel between February 1-14 and March 3-17, 2022.

To book: travel-associates.co.nz

VISIT RUAPEHU/Stuff The Whanganui River Journey is one of New Zealand’s Great Walks.

Glide down the Whanganui River

Blazing Adventures runs on-water excursions through the remote hills and bush-clad valleys of Whanganui River National Park. Book the ‘Oarsome Ohinepane’ canoe adventure and secure 10 per cent off. That's four days of paddling from Ohinepane through to the historic Māori settlement of Pipiriki for $200. Includes one night accommodation.

To book: blazingadventures.co.nz

Alex Gorbi/Unsplash Melton Estate is set on 12 acres, 15 minutes from Christchurch airport.

A private vineyard tour and tasting

Set aside one hour for a walking tour of Canterbury's Melton Estate vineyards. For $29, the private experience includes an informative stroll into the vines and a tasting of five boutique wines – including the estate’s popular “Summer Love” sparkling riesling.

To book: meltonestate.co.nz

