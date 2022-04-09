Travel offers of the week: Three days in Australia's Red Centre
Sandstone giant Uluru and the towering domes of Kata Tjuṯain sit within the heart of Australia's Uluru-Kata Tjuṯa National Park. Stay three nights in the Red Centre and see both of the natural wonders up close on a scenic helicopter flight. Top off your visit by walking through artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light, a 15-acre experience featuring 50,000 glowing stems.
Backcountry snowmobiling
Queenstown Snowmobiles drops thrill seekers into a remote snowy plateau by helicopter for the scenic adventure through the wilderness. Book an experience before April 30 and pay only $795 per adult (saving $40) or $700 per child, (saving $35).
To book: queenstownsnowmobile.co.nz or phone 0800 801 616
Ultimate Uluru
Stay in Ayers Rock Resort and experience the best of Australia’s Red Centre, including the immersive Field of Light walk-through display and the natural beauty of Uluru and Kata Tjuṯa on an unforgettable helicopter flight. Includes three nights’ accommodation, experiences and transfers. From AUD$1199 per person until April 29, 2022. For travel until March 31, 2023.
To book: ntnow.com.au
Escape the cold
Fly return to Rarotonga this winter with five nights at the adults-only Crown Beach Resort and Spa from $1849 per person. Includes daily breakfast and $150 resort credit per room, plus return airport transfers. On sale until April 17, 2022. For travel between July 25 to August 4, August 9 to September 22.
To book: flightcentre.co.nz
Garden City getaway
Book two nights at Rydges Latimer Christchurch, just minutes away from some of the city’s top attractions, and lock in a welcome drink, daily breakfast for two, plus unlimited wi-fi. Starts from $439. Redeem until March 31, 2023.
To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz
Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.