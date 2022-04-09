Travel offers of the week: Three days in Australia's Red Centre

Australia's Outback: Why every Kiwi needs to see it once.

Sandstone giant Uluru and the towering domes of Kata Tjuṯain sit within the heart of Australia's Uluru-Kata Tjuṯa National Park. Stay three nights in the Red Centre and see both of the natural wonders up close on a scenic helicopter flight. Top off your visit by walking through artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light, a 15-acre experience featuring 50,000 glowing stems.

Read on for more.

Are you a tourism operator with a great offer? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and tell us all about it. We'll feature our favourites on Stuff.

Backcountry snowmobiling

Supplied The ultimate adventure on snow.

Queenstown Snowmobiles drops thrill seekers into a remote snowy plateau by helicopter for the scenic adventure through the wilderness. Book an experience before April 30 and pay only $795 per adult (saving $40) or $700 per child, (saving $35).

To book: queenstownsnowmobile.co.nz or phone 0800 801 616

Ultimate Uluru

Shaana McNaught See Uluru and Kata Tjuṯa from a helicopter flight.

Stay in Ayers Rock Resort and experience the best of Australia’s Red Centre, including the immersive Field of Light walk-through display and the natural beauty of Uluru and Kata Tjuṯa on an unforgettable helicopter flight. Includes three nights’ accommodation, experiences and transfers. From AUD$1199 per person until April 29, 2022. For travel until March 31, 2023.

To book: ntnow.com.au

Escape the cold

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff White sand awaits.

Fly return to Rarotonga this winter with five nights at the adults-only Crown Beach Resort and Spa from $1849 per person. Includes daily breakfast and $150 resort credit per room, plus return airport transfers. On sale until April 17, 2022. For travel between July 25 to August 4, August 9 to September 22.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Garden City getaway

Rydges Christchurch Rydges Christchurch overlooks scenic Latimer Square.

Book two nights at Rydges Latimer Christchurch, just minutes away from some of the city’s top attractions, and lock in a welcome drink, daily breakfast for two, plus unlimited wi-fi. Starts from $439. Redeem until March 31, 2023.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.