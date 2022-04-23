Travel offers of the week: Two nights free in Fiji

Fiji is much more than beachfront resorts — it's also home to lots of adventures off the beaten track.

Some say it takes at least four days to properly unwind on holiday. Make those extra days count during your next tropical getaway by booking five nights on Fiji's Coral Coast with Naviti Resort – you’ll secure two extra nights for free.

Closer to home, early birds can save $200 on excursions through Abel Tasman National Park and enjoy a slice of luxury right on the Queenstown lakefront.

Read on for more.

Fiji for the family

Tourism Fiji Naviti Resort sits of Fiji's Coral Coast.

Spend five nights at Naviti Resort and get two nights free. From $859 per person, the package includes return airfares with Fiji Airways, airport transfers and daily breakfast. Accommodation is based on two adults and two children (2-11 years). On sale until May 1, 2022.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Walk, kayak or relax

BROOK SABIN Journey through Abel Tasman with the comfort of beach front lodges.

Book and pay before the end of April and save $200 per person on both three- or five-day ‘Civilised Adventures’ through Abel Tasman National Park. For guided or self-guided walks in 2022 and 2023. Use the promo code “EARLYBIRD$200” when booking before April 30, 2022.

To book: abeltasman.co.nz

Buggy, boat and board

Raro Buggy Tours Have a thrilling (and muddy) adventure with Raro Buggy Tours.

See Rarotonga from beyond the beach towel with this package that includes a buggy tour through the hinterland, lagoon cruise in a glass bottom boat and after-dark paddleboarding experience. Includes airport transfers, daily breakfast and five nights at Edgewater Resort & Spa from $1345 per person. Redeem until March 2023.

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz

Luxurious Queenstown

Brook Sabin/Stuff Eichardt's Private Hotel has one of the country's best penthouses.

Queenstown's Eichardt's Private Hotel offers commanding views and the convenience of the lakefront village. Stay two nights in a mountain or lake view suite with bonus daily breakfast, non-alcoholic mini bar and a Signature Turndown service from $1798. Redeem until June 30, 2022.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz