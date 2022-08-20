Travel offers of the week: 20% off over-water accommodation in Tahiti

The Islands of Tahiti dropped all travel restrictions for visitors at the beginning of August, making it far easier for Kiwis to access the Pacific paradise and crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life. Plan ahead your visit to French Polynesia and you could save on beachfront accommodation.

Read on for more.

French Polynesia

Tahiti’s Le Taha'a luxury resort is located on a small islet, 35 minutes from the Raiatea airport and five minutes away from the village of Tapuamu. Book five nights in one of the property’s beach villas or over-water bungalows and you’ll save 20% on your booking. Includes daily breakfast and complimentary mini bar.

To book: letahaa.com

Four nights in San Fran

123RF San Francisco has several iconic sightseeing attractions.

Fly return to San Francisco with United Airlines and stay four nights at Hotel Riu Plaza Fisherman's Wharf from $2365 per person. The hotel is handily located to popular attractions including Pier 39 and Lombard Street. Includes daily breakfast. On sale until August 28, 2022. For travel between November 4-28, 2022.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Emily Raftery The boutique resort sits next to the Maruia River near Murchison.

Take $100 off when booking the ‘Reconnect with Nature’ package at Maruia River Retreat. Includes villa accommodation for 2, 3 or 4 nights, morning yoga classes, use of the river hot tub and infrared forest sauna, access to nature trails, plus daily breakfast and dinner. Use the promo code ‘SPRING100’ when booking.

To book: maruia.co.nz

Adventure in Perth

123RF Perth is the largest city in Western Australia.

Bring your sense of fun and adventure for this four-day holiday in Perth. From $895, the package includes swimming with dolphins, a twilight zip and climb experience, a rickshaw tour, and three nights’ accommodation. Redeem until March 24, 2023.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

