Travel offers of the week: 20% off Fiji's adults-only island

Tokoriki Island Resort is one of Fiji's most luxurious resorts, and you can now save 20% on a seven-night stay in a beachfront bure, including transfers from the mainland.

This week you can also save over $700 when booking six nights in Thailand and on a family getaway across the ditch.

Read on for more.

Luxury on Tokoriki

Tokoriki Island Resort is located on an adults-only private island just 35km from Nadi. Save nearly $2000 when you book seven nights in a beachfront bure. From $7699 per couple, this exclusive package includes FJD1000 resort credit, daily afternoon tea, nightly entertainment, return launch transfers and use of resort facilities, from kayaks and SUP boards to fresh and saltwater swimming pools. Redeem until October 31, 2022. For travel until March 31, 2023.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

Gold Coast family getaway

Supplied Gold Coast skyline.

Secure $1900 bonus value with this family escape to the Gold Coast. The package includes five nights at Voco Gold Coast in an Ocean View Room with breakfast daily, plus a one-hour city tour and river cruise, and unlimited entry to some of the region’s biggest family-friendly attractions, including DreamWorld, WhiteWater World and SkyPoint Observation Deck. From $1599 per family (2 adults, 2 children). Book by September 30, 2022.

To book: myqueensland.co.nz

Highlights of Phuket

Supplied Long tail boats at Rawai Beach, Phuket in Thailand.

Save over $700 when booking six nights at the Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa in the centre of Patong Beach, Thailand. Includes a cruise to the sea caves of Phang Nga Hong and an afternoon kayaking, swimming and relaxing at sea, plus an authentic Thai cooking tour, return airport transfers and daily breakfast. From $1233 per room or $4304 for two adults including flights departing Auckland Airport. Redeem until October 31, 2022. For travel until March 31, 2023.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Supplied Wharekauhau Country Estate overlooks Palliser Bay.

Stay three, pay two

Stay for three nights but pay for only two at Wharekauhau Country Estate until November 8, 2022. Your three nights at the luxury Wairarapa escape overlooking Palliser Bay include accommodation in a Cottage Suite (with room for 3 guests), pre-dinner drinks and canapés, nightly four-course dinner and breakfast each morning. The property comes to life in spring with wild flowers in full bloom and orchards starting to blossom.

To book: wharekauhau.co.nz