Travel offers of the week: Save $500 on an Australian air safari

We might be in the thick of the October school holidays but it’s not too early to think about plans for the term break next April.

Book five nights at Samoa’s Saletoga Sands Resort & Spa during the school holidays and you’ll pay $1369 per person including all the bells and whistles.

This week you can also lock in a Southeast Asian adventure between Cambodia and Vietnam, save $500 on an Australian air safari and score four nights for the price of three in Rotorua.

Read on for more.

Are you a tourism operator with a great offer? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and tell us all about it. We'll feature our favourites on Stuff.

Australia from the air

Tourism Australia Cape York is located in Far North Queensland.

Save A$500 per person when booking the Cape York package with Australian Air Safaris. The 13-day trip takes passengers to the tip of mainland Australia, as well as outback Queensland, the Gulf of Carpentaria, Torres Strait Islands and the Great Barrier Reef. Use the promo code “SEIZE500” when booking. Redeem until November 30, 2022. For travel in 2023.

To book: australianairsafaris.com.au

From Cambodia to Vietnam

123rf/Stuff Evening at Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Spend 13 days exploring Southeast Asia aboard Emerald Cruises' luxury Star-Ship. After seeing the iconic Angkor Thom, Ta Prohm Temple and Angkor Wat in Cambodia, explore Vietnam’s vibrant Ho Chi Minh City and visit attractions including Cu Chi Tunnels, Saigon street as well as the Chinese Congregational House. Includes the seven-night cruise, five nights hotel accommodation, meals, airport transfers from $3900 per adult.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

Stay 4, pay 3

Treetops Lodge and Estate Treetops Lodge and Estate offers luxury accommodation near Rotorua.

Find luxury in the wilderness at Treetops Lodge and Estate, located less than 30 minutes’ drive from Rotorua. Stay four nights and pay for just three from February 1 to October 31, 2023. The 25% off package includes pre-dinner drinks and canapes, five-course dinner each night plus gourmet breakfast each morning.

To book: treetops.co.nz

Family-friendly Samoa

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Vavau Beach on Upolu's south coast.

Saletoga Sands Resort & Spa sits within a sheltered bay on the southeast coast of Samoa’s Upolu. Spend five nights at the resort during the April 2023 school holidays from $1369 per person. The deal includes family bungalow accommodation, transfers, daily breakfast and use of water sports equipment. For travel between April 11-23 and July 6-16, 2023. Redeem until October 31, 2022.

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz

New York discovery

Joshua Earle/Unsplash Times Square, New York.

With Air NZ's new direct flight from Auckland to New York it's easier than ever to reach the Big Apple. Add on this package and secure four nights at Hotel Beacon on the Upper West Side, plus a Go City New York Explorer Pass offering entry to five landmarks including the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and Top of the Rock. From $2015 for two adults.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

Cruise Japan

123RF Sail between Okinawa, Miyake-jima and Taipei.

Save 30% on this 7-night Princess Cruise in southern Japan. Departing from Kobe on May 20, 2023, the trip onboard the Diamond Princess will sail between Okinawa, Miyake-jima and Taipei (Taiwan). Includes US$75 credit, a beverage package and wi-fi for $2665 per person twin share. Redeem until November 6, 2022.

To book: travel-associates.co.nz

A date with the birds

The Royal Albatross Centre More than 10,000 seabirds live at Taiaroa Head.

Take 25% off when booking a family pass on Royal Albatross Centre’s Unique Taiaroa tour. The 90-minute guided tour includes albatross viewing from a glass observatory plus a walk through underground fort tunnels to see the Armstrong Disappearing Gun. Depending on the time of the year, you'll see parents feeding chicks or sitting on eggs. Use the promo code “FAMILY25” when booking.

To book: albatross.org.nz