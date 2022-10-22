Travel offers of the week: Take 25% off a European adventure

They are located in an International Dark Sky Reserve — but you won't find out their exact location until you book.

New Zealand-born tour provider Contiki has been running all-inclusive group experiences for 60 years. Book your next big European adventure with the youth travel company before April and you’ll save up to 25%.

This week you can also save on an off-grid stay in an International Dark Sky Reserve and when booking four nights in a luxury Taupō lodge.

Read on for more.

Are you a tourism operator with a great offer? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and tell us all about it. We'll feature our favourites on Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Ravello: The hidden treasure of Italy's Amalfi Coast

* Positano: The truth about Italy's most 'Instagrammable' tourist spot

* Four incredible lodges hidden in the South Island



25% off Europe

Fabien Maurin/Unsplash Fancy spending Christmas in Paris?

Take 25% off your next European adventure with Contiki. Choose from a six-day Italian escape between Rome, Naples and the Amalfi Coast from $1849, an eight-day journey covering three countries in the Baltics from $2112, or spend Christmas in Paris complete with a Seine cruise and seasonal feast from $698 per person. For travel until April 2023.

To book: contiki.com/en-nz/deals

Sleep under the stars

Brook Sabin/Stuff You won't find out Skyscape’s exact location until you book.

Book into SkyScape Twizel before February 28, 2023 and save $50. The property has three glass cabins hidden in the Mackenzie Basin complete with outdoor cedar hot tubs. With a glass roof above the bed, it offers an exceptional stargazing experience of the International Dark Sky Reserve. Use the promo code “SAVE50” when booking.

To book: skyscape.co.nz

Dreamy Whitsundays

123RF Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays is a popular stop for travellers.

This four-day escape combines stunning scenery, relaxation and exploration in tropical Queensland. From $995 per adult, the package includes three nights’ accommodation at Blue Horizon, a Langford Island sailing and snorkelling adventure, and a full-day boat adventure including lunch and accommodation transfers.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz

Stay 4, pay 3

Lovetaupo.com Kinloch Manor & Villas offers luxury accommodation in Taupo.

Stay four nights and only pay for three at Taupō’s luxury Kinloch Manor & Villas. The package includes pre-dinner drink and canapés, daily four-course dinner and breakfast. Visit local attractions or stay put and test out the Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course. Valid until October 31, 2023.

To book: kinlochmanor.co.nz