Travel offers of the week: The ultimate Tongariro Alpine Crossing package

Chateau Tongariro looks fit for royality. But what's it like inside? We put this iconic hotel to the test.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing might be a year-round option for adventurers, but the rugged volcanic environment is best experienced in the warmer months between November and May to avoid hazards like ice, snow and rock-bottom temperatures.

Taking in spectacular glacial valleys, alpine vegetation and crater lakes, the 19.4km (one way) walk can be knocked off by intermediate-level trampers in 7-8 hours. Bookend your adventure with a stay at Tongariro Crossing Lodge and they will organise transport to and from the track, plus lunch.

All-inclusive Tongariro

Visit Ruapehu Tongariro’s summer season runs from November to May.

Tick the Tongariro Alpine Crossing off your list without even thinking about the logistics. From $259 per person, this all-inclusive package includes two nights’ accommodation in a suite at Tongariro Crossing Lodge, transport to the track start and finish, daily breakfast and packed lunch for the crossing. All you have to bring is your walking kit. Redeem until February 26, 2023.

To book: visitruapehu.com

Flights and five nights

Supplied Pacific Resort Rarotonga sits off Muri Beach.

Stay five nights for the price of four at Pacific Resort Rarotonga. From $2095 per person, the package includes flights from Auckland with Air New Zealand, accommodation at the boutique resort, transfers, daily breakfast, and food and beverage credit. From $2255 ex Wellington or Christchurch. Redeem until November 27, 2022. For travel between August 9-September 20, 2023.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Hawke's Bay glam

Supplied The Masonic has been a mainstay on Napier's waterfront since 1861.

Book two nights at Napier's grand Art Deco Masonic Hotel this summer and take 10% off the rate. The deal includes a complimentary bottle of wine. Use promo code “SUMMER” when booking. Redeem until April 30, 2023. Time it right and you might end up in town during the world-renowned Art Deco Festival Napier, returning from February 16, 2023.

To book: masonic.co.nz

30% off international trips

G Adventures Explore the ancient town of Hoi An.

More than 700 trips have been marked down as part of G Adventures' 2022 Cyber Sale. Save up to 30% off trips setting off before April 30, 2023, including an eight-day journey around Peru from $1581; a hiking, biking and kayaking adventure through Vietnam from $1819; plus an 11-day tour off the beaten path in Japan from $4912. Redeem until November 30, 2022.

To book: gadventures.com