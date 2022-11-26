Travel offers of the week: Half-price expedition cruising

Hurtigruten sailing on the Geirangerfjord, one of the most popular destinations in Norway

Late November is one of the best times to lock in travel plans as Black Friday sales kick into gear. This year is no different as plenty of travel companies are offering bargains on 2023 adventures.

Take 50% off second passenger fares cruising with Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten, save 15% on premium guide tours across the globe with Insight Vacations, and score add-ons when staying at a boutique hotel in South Australia’s capital.

Read on for more.

Half-price expedition cruising

Whether circumnavigating Iceland, exploring the coastline from Chile to Peru, or floating along a whisky trail in Scotland, you’ll only pay half-price for the second passenger with expedition cruise line Hurtigruten. Redeem until December 4, 2022. For select cruise expeditions in 2023.

To book: oceanescapes.co.nz

Retreat to Adelaide

Supplied South Australia’s wine country is right on your doorstep.

An easy 15 minutes’ drive from South Australia’s capital with views across the Piccadilly Valley and Adelaide Hills wine region, Mount Lofty House a boutique five-star hotel in a charming location. Book two nights before December 13, 2022 and secure bonus add-ons including daily breakfast, a house history tour, and A$100 food and beverage credit. From $749 per person. For travel between January 15-February 28, March 13-30 or April 1-30, 2023.

To book: travel-associates.co.nz

Pedallers’ pamper package

Theatre Royal Hotel Theatre Royal Hotel, Kumara was built in 1876.

Kumara’s Theatre Royal Hotel is the West Coast’s only fully restored gold miners’ hotel. As well as six themed rooms, the historic hotel is the perfect spot to refuel with generous pub fare when tackling the West Coast Wilderness Trail. Spend one night in a Miners Cottage and enjoy a bottle of bubbles and cheeseboard on arrival. The package also includes continental breakfast and packed lunch for the next day’s cycle ride. From $290 for two people.

To book: theatreroyalhotel.co.nz/packages

15% off guided tours

Meinzahn/123rf See the mask of Tutankhamun in the Egyptian Museum.

Book a guided tour with Insight Vacations by December 5, 2022 and you’ll save 15%. The brand calls itself a premium travel option, promising smaller groups, authentic dining experiences and highly rated hotels. Choose from 2023 itineraries spotlighting America's national parks, the country roads of Scotland and the natural wonders of Egypt.

To book: insightvacations.com