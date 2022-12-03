Travel offers of the week: 15% off summer campervan hire

It's a thing of childhood dreams: a giant monster truck track in the hills outside Queenstown.

Travelling by road is the best way to see the natural wonders of New Zealand.

Leave from Queenstown and you’ll encounter jaw-dropping mountains, stunning alpine lakes and mouthwatering food and wine experiences. Britz Campervans is offering discounted rates out of the resort town this summer – you just need to decide which road to take.

Elsewhere, you can save on a trans-Tasman cruise and an adventure-packed holiday on Brisbane’s island paradise.

Read on for more.

From Queenstown to beyond

123rf Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown.

All roads from Queenstown lead to jaw-dropping mountains, stunning alpine lakes and mouthwatering food and wine experiences. Embark on a road trip from the adventure capital with Britz Campervans and take 15% off the daily hire rate. For travel to Christchurch or Auckland between January 9-February 10, 2023. Book before December 20, 2022 and Britz will also waive the one-way fee.

To book: britz.com/nz

Adventure and relaxation

Brook Sabin/Stuff Oxbow has four-seat jet sprint boats.

Oxbow is heaven for adrenaline junkies with its line-up of all-terrain vehicles, clay bird shooting and four-seat jet sprint boats. Choose from two activities at the adventure park and then escape to luxury at Kinross Cottages. Includes one night accommodation, wine tasting, hot tub access and continental breakfast from $845 for two.

To book: oxbow.co.nz

Brisbane’s island paradise

S. Newrick/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island.

The tropical white sand and blue waters of Moreton Island are only a 75-minute catamaran ride away from Brisbane. See the best of the island by booking the adventure package with Tangalooma Island Resort. From $1050 twin share, the package includes three nights’ accommodation, a scenic helicopter tour, guided snorkelling and desert safari excursions, wild dolphin feeding and return boat transfers. For travel between January 22-March 30, 2023.

To book: tangalooma.com/adventurepackage

Cruise the Tasman

Supplied Norwegian Cruise Line, Spirit, Spinnaker Lounge.

Save up to 50% when booking Norwegian Cruise Line’s Auckland to Sydney summer cruise. The 12-night voyage onboard the newly refurbished Spirit vessel tours Tauranga, Napier, plus Dusky, Doubtful and Milford sounds before cruising across the Tasman to visit Melbourne, Tasmania and Sydney. Departs Auckland January 27, 2023. Book before December 15, 2022 and pay $3379 per person.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz