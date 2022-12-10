Travel offers of the week: $500 off a private sailing adventure in Auckland

You can’t beat a day out on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf when the weather is playing ball.

Operating out of Waiheke Island, the 41-foot catamaran Pacific Star takes passengers to the Gulf’s best bays and secluded coves to swim, snorkel and paddleboard. Book an exclusive charter for summer and save $500.

This week you can also save on a thrilling jet boat ride in Queenstown and when booking an extended stay in the Cook Islands.

Read on for more.

Sail the Gulf

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Spend the day cruising the Hauraki Gulf.

Take $500 off when booking your own private sailing adventure from Waiheke Island with Pacific Star. Tell skipper Bruce where you’d like to go on the 41-foot catamaran and he’ll work out the details for an 8-hour journey around the Hauraki Gulf. Round up a crew of 12 and the discounted rate of $3000 will set you back $250 each. Use the promo code “SAVE500” when booking.

To book: terraandtide.co.nz/sailing-tours

$99 jet boating

Supplied KJet is the world's first commercial jet boat operator.

Book a high-speed adventure with Queenstown’s Kawarau Jet (KJet) at 10am or 4pm and pay only $99 per person. Established in 1958, KJet is the world's first commercial jet boat operator. It leaves every hour from the main pier in Queenstown and takes passengers on a thrilling ride across Lake Wakatipu, 360-degree spins included. Redeem until December 23, 2022.

To book: kjet.co.nz

The longer the better

123RF Stunning One Foot island in Aitutaki.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group has three properties in the tropical Cook Islands, including Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Pacific Resort Rarotonga and Little Polynesian Resort. Escape to any of the properties for seven nights and pay for only five. Includes daily breakfast and use of kayaks, beach towels and sun loungers. Redeem until March 31, 2024.

To book: pacificresort.com/offers

Drive the Outback

Nullarbor Plain, Australia.

Take your time on this self-drive tour of Australia’s Red Centre. The seven-day package from $1229 includes car hire with unlimited kilometres, two nights’ accommodation at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alice Springs, one night at the Kings Canyon Resort and three nights in Uluru at The Lost Camel Hotel. Plus, three-day National Park entry and the Uluru Sunrise & Field of Light Tour from $1229. Save over $300 when booking before December 30, 2022. For travel until March 31, 2023.

To book: ntnow.com.au