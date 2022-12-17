Travel offers of the week: Spend five kid-free days at a luxury resort in Samoa

It's enough to make David Attenborough salivate: leopard seals, sunfish, dolphins, leatherback turtles, whale sharks, manta rays and even beaked whales.

Spend five kid-free days at a luxury resort in Samoa, take 30% off a wildlife cruise in Bay of Plenty, score transfers to Queensland’s World Heritage-listed island for a gold coin, and save on a family waka ride to Split Apple Rock.

Read on for more.

30% off wildlife cruising

Passengers on Bay Explorer’s Dolphin & Wildlife Cruise have had close-up encounters with penguins, seals, whales, sunfish, sharks, orca and turtles around the Bay of Plenty coastline and islands. The 5-6-hour wildlife tour departs twice-daily from Te Awanui (Tauranga Harbour). Save 30% on adult tickets when using the promo code “KIWI30”.

To book: bayexplorer.co.nz

$1 to K'gari

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events/Supplied The wreck of the Maheno on K'gari (Fraser Island).

Spend three or more nights at Kingfisher Bay Resort and score daily buffet breakfast and return transfers for $1 each. The resort is located on the World Heritage-listed K'gari (Fraser Island), a 50-minute ferry ride from Queensland’s Hervey Bay. Redeem until February 28, 2023. For travel until April 6, 2023. Stays from February to April start from $279 per night.

To book: kingfisherbay.com

Paddle to the rock

supplied Waka Tours teaches guests how to paddle a waka and deepen their knowledge of te ao Māori.

Save $50 when booking the family paddle to Toka Ngawhā/Split Apple Rock with Waka Tours Abel Tasman. It's an easy, two-hour return trip to the unique rock formation between Kaiteriteri and Mārahau. Learn about the rich Māori heritage of the region while powering the double-hulled waka. The cultural experience is now $270 for two adults and two children (aged 2-14). Light refreshments included.

To book: wakaabeltasman.nz

Adults-only Samoa

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Vavau Beach on Upolu’s south coast.

Spend five nights at Samoa’s adults-only Sinalei Reef Resort & Spa from $1399. The luxury resort is located on the south coast of Samoa's main island Upolu, less than an hour from Apia. Includes a head and shoulder massage, daily breakfast, return transfers and use of resort snorkelling, golf and tennis equipment. Redeem until March 31, 2024. Book and travel by March 31, 2024.

To book: ourpacific.co.nz