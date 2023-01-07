Travel offers of the week: 20% off a Galápagos expedition

Sitting around 1000km off the coast of Ecuador, the Galápagos Islands are a bucket-list destination for the unique natural landscape and abundance of wildlife.

Until the end of March, save 20% on expeditions to the archipelago when booking with Celebrity Cruises and score air travel on all packages ten nights or greater.

Cruise the Galápagos

Celebrity Cruises offers six Galápagos itineraries between 12 islands and 34 ports of call including Quito, Ecuador and Peru. Save 20% on the standard rate for the first and second guests in the same stateroom on 7-16-night sailings when booking before March 31, 2023. Includes air travel from US or Canadian gateways valued up to $750 per person (10 nights or more). For sailings until December 29, 2024.

To book: celebritycruises.com

Sydney’s best views

James Horan, Destination NSW Climbing the harbour bridge with Bridgeclimb Sydney, views to Opera House in background.

Take up to 48% off kids tickets when booking BridgeClimb Sydney during the school holidays. The experience scales the arches of the city’s iconic steel bridge, rising 134 metres above the harbour and spanning 500 metres. Kids (aged 8 to 15) from A$99 (NZ$106) and adult climbs from $268. Valid until February 2, and April 10-23, 2023.

To book: bridgeclimb.com

Midweek culture

Supplied/Stuff Sculptureum features 400 works.

Located in Matakana around an hour from central Auckland, Sculptureum is a unique art gallery featuring some of New Zealand’s quirkiest sculptures and works. Pre-book the galleries and garden experience on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer and receive 50% off. Use the promo code “HALFPRICE” when booking. Admission usually $32 for adults and $15 for children (6-16 years).

To book: sculptureum.nz

Escape to wine country

Vintners Retreat Manor Patio, Vintners Retreat

Vintners Retreat offers a range of beautifully appointed accommodation options in the heart of Marlborough’s wine country. Book five or more nights between May 1 and September 30 and save 30% on the room rate. Stay two nights and save 10%, or stay three or more nights and save 20%.

To book: vintnersretreat.co.nz