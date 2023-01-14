Travel offers of the week: Luxury bush glamping on a Queensland winery

Guests might be surrounded by paperbark trees and giant scribbly gums at Sanctuary by Sirromet, but they certainly won’t be roughing it.

The glamping escape is situated on the grounds of Sirromet Winery only 30 minutes from Brisbane. Unwind in your tented pavilion, explore one of the bush walking tracks or sign up for the full winery experience.

Read on for more.

Sensational Sirromet

Destination Gold Coast A couple enjoying the balcony at Sanctuary by Sirromet.

Nestled in Mount Cotton, Queensland, Sanctuary by Sirromet offers elegant pavilion accommodation in a bush canopy setting. Available Monday through Thursday, the Sensation Summer package includes overnight accommodation in a premium pavilion, daily breakfast for two and a behind-the-scenes Sirromet winery experience from $299. Valid until February 28, 2023.

To book: sanctuarybysirromet.com

Canterbury high country

Mt White Station Mt White Station with Lake Letitia in the foreground.

Mt White Station is one of New Zealand's largest high country stations, with more than 60 kilometres of back roads and trails up for tramping and mountain biking. Book a stay in the station’s new Shearers' Quarters Lodge or one of the backcountry huts and save 15%. Use the promo code “HIGHCOUNTRY” when booking. For stays until February 28, 2023.

To book: mtwhitestation.co.nz/deals

123rf Luxurious over-water farés (bungalows) on the lush tropical Iririki Island.

Five nights in Vanuatu

It’s a three-minute ferry ride from Port Villa to IrirIki Island Resort & Spa on tropical IrirIki Island. Book an over-water faré or ocean view room for five nights and save 15%. From $362 per night the package includes daily breakfast, sea transfers and use of water equipment. Mention the promo code “IRPR22-008” when booking. Book until January 31, 2023. For travel between May 1 and November 30, 2023.

To book: iririki.com/book-now

Supplied/Stuff The start of the back nine at Rydges Formosa Resort.

Relaxation and leisure

Australian hotel chain Rydges now operates Auckland’s Formosa Golf Resort, including its world-class 170-hectare course designed by Kiwi golfing royalty, Sir Bob Charles. Stay three nights at the Beachlands property and save 15% on your booking. Book until January 31, 2023. For stays until March 1, 2023

To book: rydges.com