Travel offers of the week: Wild bush luxury in Australia's Northern Territory

Set on the Mary River Floodplains in Kakadu, Bamurru Plains offers the best of both worlds – access to the spectacular wilderness of the Northern Territory and a brilliant place to rest your legs.

The retreat is inspired by the luxury camps of Africa, offering ten bungalow-style tents around a central lodge. In the surrounding wetland and woodland a wide variety of wildlife can be observed in their natural habitat, from wallabies to buffalo and crocodiles.

Wild bush luxury

Guests at Bamurru Plains sleep inside rustic safari bungalow tents decked out with plush beds and spacious bathrooms. The 'wild bush luxury' experience is designed to leave you with a deeper understanding of nature. It removes all technology - there are no TVs and no cell or wi-fi reception - and includes daily activities including airboat trips, river cruises in search of wildlife and astronomy evenings. Book in the shoulder season between March 1 and June 30 and save $200.

To book: bamurruplains.com

Revisit Middle‑earth

Destination Queenstown Skippers Canyon Road is a spectacular marvel.

Nomad Safaris is a Queenstown-based adventure company that tours breathtaking Lord of the Rings filming locations such as the Misty Mountains and the Pillars of the Kings. Book an afternoon 4WD tour and save $25. The four-hour experience includes travel along the spectacular Skippers Canyon Road and gold panning in the Arrow River. Use the promo code “NZ23LOTR” when booking. Redeem between April - June, 2023.

To book: nomadsafaris.co.nz

Beautiful Banff

123rf Skiing and snowboarding, Lake Louise, Banff National Park.

Spend five days carving up some of the finest slopes in Canada. This adrenaline-filled group tour with Contiki takes in the natural beauty from Calgary to Banff where guests can try dog sledding and take to the mountains on skis or board. The package includes four nights’ accommodation, coach transport and daily breakfast for $1069.

To book: contiki.com

Relaxed paddling

Destination Queenstown A funyak is a cross between a raft and kayak.

Dart River Adventures’ Funyaks are a cross between a raft and kayak. Leaving from Glenorchy, the experiences start with a fast-paced ride up the Dart River in a jet boat before you float back downstream with your guide into Mt Aspiring National Park. Book the full-day family pass and save over $300. For $1103 the package includes two adults and two children (between 5-15 years). Redeem until March 31, 2023.

To book: dartriver.co.nz