Travel offers of the week: 30% off small expedition cruising in Fiji

Hawaii to Tahiti: Cruising to the most remote islands on Earth.

Fancy a scenic cruise without the crowds? Captain Cook Cruises’ MV Reef Endeavour has only 63 rooms across with plenty of deck space to sit down and enjoy a cocktail.

The small expedition ship offers multiple itineraries around Fijian waters, including daily beach visits, cultural experiences and water activities like snorkelling, diving, kayaking and paddleboarding. Book before the end of March and save 30% on expeditions.

Or, save 10% when taking an intimate catamaran tour around the picture-perfect lagoon of New Caledonia.

Read on for more.

Are you a tourism operator with a great offer? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and tell us all about it. We'll feature our favourites on Stuff.

Fiji cruising

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji There are daily beach visits with opportunities to partake in a range of water-based activities.

Captain Cook Cruises’ small expedition ship, MV Reef Endeavour, glides throughout Fiji’s Mamanucas, Yasawas and remote north island groups. The operator is now offering 30% off most adult fares for 3, 4 or 7-night cruises. Redeem until March 31, 2023. For travel from April 1 until March 31, 2024. Those who travel before March 31, 2023 also receive a free room upgrade.

To book: captaincookcruisesfiji.com

Sea New Caledonia

iSTOCK New Caledonia's lagoon is 24,000 square kilometres.

See the paradisical French territory from the comfort of a private vessel. Abaca Croisières is an intimate catamaran offering three queen-sized cabins and fine French cuisine. Cruise before June 30, 2023 and take 10% off the rate. From $890, the package includes accommodation, catering, your skipper, plus excursions to Isle of Pines, Great South, East Coast and south islets.

To book: abaca-croisieres.com

Flights and five nights

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Vavau Beach is a tropical island cliche brought to life.

Book into Samoa’s Le Vasa Resort before February 20, 2023 and score one night free. From $1339 per person, the package includes flights with Air New Zealand from Auckland to Apia, five nights’ accommodation, return airport transfers, daily tropical breakfast, and use of resort water equipment. Various travel dates.

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz

The longer the better

SUPPLIED Disney Aulani Resort and Spa is located in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

The longer you stay, the more you save at Aulani Resort. The Disney-owned resort is located in Ko Olina, Hawaii, away from the crowds of Waikiki, and features an 18-hole golf course and infinity pool. Save 25% on select rooms when booking of five or more consecutive nights. For travel between March 31 to June 9, 2023.

To book: disneyaulani.com