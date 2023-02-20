Travel offers of the week: Walk around some of NZ's most luxurious properties

The NZ House & Garden Tours are New Zealand’s largest charity house tours, run in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

This year’s series sees the launch of new luxury tour packages, offering door-to-door service between an inspiring range of properties, premium accommodation and guided transport around local scenery and attractions. Readers can still snap up tickets to the event in rural Auckland from March 30 to April 2.

Design and style

Experience the NZ House & Garden Tours in style with an exclusive luxury package. The new four-day experiences allow group or solo participants to explore local highlights and attractions of their choosing, as well as the opportunity to step inside unique homes and gardens. Packages include private transfers, tickets to the House Tours, premium accommodation and a private guide. Tickets are available for rural Clevedon, Auckland from March 30 to April 2, 2023. From $1889 per person.

To book: nzhouseandgardentours.co.nz or email housetours@nzhouseandgarden.co.nz

Winter sail away

Supplied Celebrity Beyond is the third ship in Celebrity Cruises' Edge Series.

Skip winter for a cruise through European waters. Book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises before March 1, 2023 and secure up to 75% off your second guest’s cruise fare. The deal also includes an additional $600 per stateroom and up to $400 to spend on board however you choose. Choose from itineraries departing Rome, Rotterdam, Athens and Barcelona until April 30, 2025.

To book: celebritycruises.com/cruise-deals

All-inclusive walks

Andreas Sjovall/Unsplash Tackle Milford or Routeburn Tracks or variations of each.

Ultimate Hikes operates multi-day guided walks on Milford and Routeburn Tracks. Book any walk with the tour group between November 1 and December 20, 2023 and save $200. All walks include experienced guides, lodge accommodation, return transfers, and all meals and snacks. Repeat walkers save 20% for the same departure period. Use the promo code “UH2023” when booking. Redeem until March 31, 2023.

To book: ultimatehikes.co.nz

Remote south

123RF Silhouette of a tree in the Flinders Ranges, South Australia.

Lake Eyre and Flinders Ranges are just two of the highlights on this remote journey from Adelaide. This small group, all-inclusive package with APT takes in eight locations across South Australia. Includes two scenic flights over Lake Eyre, travel along Oodnadatta Track and Pichi Richi Pass, and a visit to the Clare Valley wine region - plus accommodation and meals. Save up to $600 per couple until February 28, 2023. From $5445 per person.

To book: aptouring.co.nz