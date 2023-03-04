Travel offers of the week: 30% off an all-inclusive escape

Flights and transfers are the only things you have to sort when booking a stay with Club Med.

The all-inclusive chain is now offering 30% off sand and snow adventures at its range of luxury resorts across the globe. Save $1208 per adult when booking at the Maldives location or $651 on your next Thailand stopover.

Read on for more.

All the extras

Save 30% when booking seven nights at Club Med’s resorts across Asia and the Pacific before May 31, 2023. Club Med’s all-inclusive packages include resort accommodation, gourmet dining and open bar, kids club and activities from yoga and sailing to snorkelling and surfing. Locations including the Maldives, Bali, Malaysia and Phuket. For travel between November 1, 2023 and June 14, 2024.

To book: clubmed.co.nz

Wild and delicious Wairarapa

Brook Sabin/Stuff Schoc Chocolates, Wairarapa.

Zozo Travel's Wine and Wild Coast Tour takes in a variety of stunning landscapes and local foodie experiences in the Wairarapa. Over ten hours, enjoy wine tastings and lunch in a Martinborough vineyard, tastings at C’est Cheese and Schoc, a seal colony visit and a climb at Cape Palliser Lighthouse. Use the promo code “Zozo10” to save 10%

To book: zozotravel.co.nz

Flights and five nights

Supplied Don't miss the sunset in Rarotonga.

Lock in flights and five nights at Rarotonga's adults-only Crown Beach Resort & Spa from $1999 double share. Flying Air New Zealand, from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, the package includes villa accommodation on the island's sunset coast, daily breakfast and bonus $150 resort credit. On sale until March 12, 2023. For travel select dates in August, September, October, November and December.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Long-stay special

Brook Sabin The view you’ll wake up to at EcoScapes changes every morning.

Kinloch's EcoScapes are passive low-energy cabins, providing luxury lakefront accommodation. Stay two nights or longer before September 30, 2023 and save up to $180 - from $435 for two night stays or $415 for three nights or more with gourmet breakfast included. Use the promo code “StaySave” when booking direct.

To book: ecoscapes.nz