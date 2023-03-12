Travel offers of the week: Food, wine and one of the world's great train journeys

Experience one of the world's great train journeys and have your fill of South Australia’s finest food and wine.

Journey Beyond Rail's all-inclusive Taste of South Australia package takes passengers on a whirlwind food tour of the region before cutting through the country’s vast interior to the Top End.

If you base your travels around food, there are plenty of deals to wrap your laughing gear around – from a culinary getaway in Mackenzie to a flavour-filled tour of Morocco.

Read on for more.

Are you a tourism operator with a great offer? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and tell us all about it. We'll feature our favourites on Stuff.

A taste of South Australia

There are 13 included meals to look forward to on this six-day experience in South Australia. The holiday package with Journey Beyond Rail includes four nights in Adelaide, tours of the Penfolds Estate and Barossa Valley including tastings and lunch, plus two nights aboard The Ghan including off-train experiences in Marla, Alice Springs and Katherine. From A$4325 (NZ$4680) per person for 2024 departures.

To book: journeybeyondrail.com.au

Two nights of indulgence

Brook Sabin/Stuff Produce is sourced from the estate’s vegetable garden and locals.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat culinary getaway includes two nights in a luxury villa overlooking the dramatic Mackenzie landscape, fine dining meals prepared by the estate’s private chefs – including a gourmet picnic lunch – and a cooking demonstration based on seasonal herbs and plants. Available until 31 March 2023 for $5785.

To book: mtcookretreat.nz

Morocco food adventure

Supplied The streets of Fez in Morocco.

Save $255 per person on this flavour-filled tour of Morocco. On the 12-day small group tour learn how the Berber, Arabic and European influences mix as you visit markets, grab street food from a souq and share traditional meals in local homes. From $2305 per person for travel on September 8 or October 3, 13, 2023. Redeem until March 19, 2023.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz

Cheers to Europe

123rf There will be plenty of opportunities to whet your whistle.

See the waterways of Europe while sampling the continent’s liquid pleasures. On this scenic river cruise with Avalon you'll float along the Main and Rhine rivers on a beer-themed itinerary to Basel, Switzerland. Includes two nights in Munich, a hop garden tour, plenty of beer tasting, and walking tours of historic towns and regions. Book ahead of the July 17, 2024 departure and pay $6011 (usually $7911).

To book: avalonwaterways.co.nz

Experience Vivid

Brook Sabin/Stuff Vivid Sydney is an annual festival of light, music and ideas.

See the full canvas of epic light show Vivid Sydney from the water while you enjoy four courses. The package with House of Travel includes flights to Sydney with Air New Zealand, three nights accommodation at Metro Hotel Marlow Sydney Central, plus a scenic dinner cruise to capture the spectacle. From $1199 per person share twin from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. For travel from May 27 to June 17, 2023. On sale until March 20, 2023.

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz

Food with a view

- The Rees Hotel, Queenstown.

The Rees Hotel offers luxury accommodation on the edge of Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu. From $358.75 per person, per night, the hotel's food and wine package includes two nights' in a Lake View room, daily breakfast for two, a bottle of pinot noir, a six-course tasting menu including wine matches, undercover parking and late checkout.

To book: therees.co.nz

Swirl, sniff and sip

Unsplash Enjoy guided tastings at two boutique wineries.

Pineapple Tours runs personalised food and wine tours around Gold Coast, Brisbane and Byron Bay. Its Boutique Coffee Plantation and Winery Tour takes guests on a guided tour and tasting on a working coffee plantation in Queensland's Tamborine Mountain. The six-hour package includes a free coffee or glass of wine at the plantation, guided tastings at two boutique wineries, and visit to St Bernard’s historic hotel and transfers. From A$145 (NZ$156).

To book: pineappletours.com.au