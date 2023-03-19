Travel offers of the week: $25 for one of NZ's great scenic train journeys

The TranzAlpine is regarded by many as one of the world's great train journeys.

Great Journeys of New Zealand has three world-class rail adventures, winding through volcanic hinterlands, along picturesque coastline and past snow-capped mountains.

These Easter school holidays kids aged 2-14 can hop aboard any of the scenic trains for just $25, as long as they’re accompanied by one paying adult.

Elsewhere, save $200 per couple on a guided tour in Australia’s Red Centre and score $100 resort credit on Fiji’s Coral Coast.

Make tracks this Easter

Great Journeys of NZ/Supplied The TranzAlpine crossing the Cass River en route to the West Coast.

Pay only $25 for child fares aboard New Zealand’s great train journeys these Easter holidays. Choose from three rail adventures, including the Northern Explorer across the volcanic Tongariro National Park, the Coastal Pacific along the South Island’s east coast, or through the mountainous Southern Alps aboard the TranzAlpine. Use the promo code “KIDS25” when booking children aged 2-14 years in Scenic Class. Redeem until April 24, 2023. For travel between April 7-25, 2023.

To book: greatjourneysnz.com

Thrilling family fun

Supplied AJ Hackett Bungy Taupō sits 47 metres above the Waikato River.

Book four bungy jumps at AJ Hackett Bungy Taupō and one kid will get to launch themselves off the cantilever platform for free. The attraction is positioned on a clifftop 47 metres above the Waikato River and gives thrill seekers the option to either get dunked or stay dry. The family deal is $535 for two adults and two kids aged 10-14 years.

To book: bungy.co.nz/combos

Centre to coast

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Travel 1600 kilometres from Uluru to Adelaide.

Save $200 per couple when booking the Outback Explorer guided holiday with AAT Kings. The four-day trip takes in some 1600 kilometres from Uluru to Adelaide. From A$2465 (NZ$2652) per person, the package includes a travel director and driver, hotel accommodation, some meals, and tours of Coober Pedy and Port Augusta. For travel from June 1 to August 31, 2023.

To book: aatkings.com/ntsale

Four nights in Fiji

Tourism Fiji Coral Coast is 45 minutes away from Nadi Airport.

Fly Fiji Airways from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Nadi and spend four nights at Yatule Resort & Spa from $1429 per adult. The property on Fiji’s Coral Coast features 36 bures just a few steps away from Natadola Beach. Available until March 31, the House of Travel offer includes airport transfers, daily breakfast and FJ$100 (NZ$75) resort credit per bure. For select travel dates in 2023.

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz